New Big Ten football schedule expected next week, Nebraska's chancellor says

LINCOLN — The next iteration of the Big Ten football schedule will be released early next week, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Friday.

Green, speaking at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s press conference, said the schedule is “being finalized as we speak.” The schedule will include eight regular-season games and a ninth bonus game.

“We’re very excited for our players, for the community, for the state,” Green said.

This will be the third schedule the Big Ten has released and the second since August.

The first, put together years in advance, was scrapped in July when the league announced a conference-only slate. The second, a 10-game schedule announced Aug. 5, was junked six days later when the league’s presidents and chancellors decided to postpone the season.

The newest schedule is slated to start Oct. 24.

