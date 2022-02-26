New coaches, new quarterbacks: Nebraska has no time to waste in spring camp

LINCOLN — In the three-and-a-half-months since the Husker brass decided Scott Frost would keep his job for at least one more year, Nebraska football has lost two games, switched out five coaches, said goodbye to a four-year starting quarterback and several defensive stars, signed one of the nation’s highest-rated group of transfers and tried to rekindle a recruiting relationship with in-state high school prospects.

In the midst of all that, the new coaches and players have had to play get-to-know-you. They’ve tried to spend time together in offseason conditioning drills when they can. Coaches, especially on offense, have traded ideas and philosophies back and forth to create a new path forward for a program that has won six games in two seasons.

In early February, Frost likened the whole enterprise to learning a new language.

As spring football begins Monday, NU will begin to find out how fluent it really is. And Frost, a coach who craved continuity and familiarity over the first four years of his Nebraska tenure, will stretch himself a little more.

The man who retained Frost in November, Trev Alberts, sees growth already. He called it “tangible progress” Thursday on his monthly radio show. In a Friday interview with The World-Herald, he went further.

“I see Scott moving into some different roles that, to be totally honest with you, I’m not sure he’s 100% comfortable with, but that’s OK,” Alberts said. “That’s important. It’s like that with leadership positions. Sometimes, as the athletic director you get pulled into things you enjoy doing. The question is: What does this organization need me to do in this role? And I think Scott is doing some things that, maybe he doesn’t love, but he’s recognizing that is a requirement of the role.”

Alberts has tasked Frost with moving away from the all-encompassing nature of running an offense — something Frost loves and has shown himself capable of doing — and toward a CEO approach that oversees the staff and elevates recruiting by hiring a new personnel director in Vince Guinta.

Frost also manages the marriage of his spread offense with the scheme and principles of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who has spent his college and NFL career developing sturdy passers. Whipple, running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and receivers coach Mickey Joseph are part of major overhaul Frost started in mid-November when he fired four longtime assistants from his staff.

“Gosh there are smart guys in that room and good coaches in that room,” Frost said of his assistants in early February. “We’ve been trying to marry the systems — and I think done a good job of that so far — trying to keep as much in our language as we can, (while) getting to the schemes that we agree on and what coach Whipple wants to run. It has been fun to be in a room with guys coming from different places, with a little different slant on things, and trying to put it all together.”

Whipple, also the team’s quarterback coach, will kickstart a quarterback competition that is widely expected to be won by Texas transfer Casey Thompson, who threw 22 touchdowns for the Longhorns last season before entering the transfer portal.

“What a sharp young man,” Alberts said Friday. “He’s got some leadership components to him.”

Thompson, who will not speak to the media Monday, will be pushed by returning quarterback Logan Smothers — who started for the then-injured Adrian Martinez in the Huskers' 28-21 loss to Iowa — and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy. Young QBs Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres are also in the program.

Nebraska plans to have robust competition along the offensive line, as NU lost starters Cam Jurgens and Matt Sichterman, and at running back — where NU has six scholarship players in camp, including junior college star Anthony Grant.

“I’ve always tried to create competition going into a season where, if I have one bell cow and he’s the only bell cow I have, then I didn’t do a good job of acquiring talent and developing it, because I’ve only got one kid in the room that we can count on,” Applewhite said of the running backs. “If I’ve done a good job, we’ve got two or three who can go in and help Nebraska. That’s what I tell them.”

On defense, NU must replace NFL-caliber players in the secondary (JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt) and on the defensive line (Damion Daniels, Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas).

Special teams — easily NU’s worst unit during the Frost era — gets its fourth lead coach in as many years with coordinator Bill Busch, who added FCS punter of the year Brian Buschini from Montana for spring. Busch may be able to rely on Buschini to solve Nebraska’s inconsistent punting, but he and other Husker assistants still need to find reliable kick and punt returners. One five-star newcomer, LSU transfer receiver Trey Palmer, is a potential option.

Busch and all other Husker assistants will meet Monday with the media to kick off camp. Five-to-eight players — no quarterbacks are planned — will as well. They’ll have roughly 40 days to find their footing on offense and develop new stars on defense. Alberts has seen, thus far, progress inside the program.

“I like the assistants, I like the perspective they’re bringing, they’ve had a lot of experiences,” Alberts said. “It’s like anything else: Now is not the time to seek comfort. Now is the time to embrace discomfort. That’s the only thing that’s going to effect the necessary change.”

