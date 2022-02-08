New Husker defensive back Jalil Martin lets his 'game do the talking'

LINCOLN — When Jalil Martin started playing football in second grade, it wasn’t easy. In fact, it was rough.
But once Martin began to get a grasp of the game and start understanding it, he fell in love.
The rest is history.
Now a 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back signee with Nebraska, Martin is ready to let his play do the talking on Saturdays in Memorial Stadium.
“You’re going to be seeing a player with a lot of swagger,” Martin said. “Like a silent assassin. I’m quiet, but I let my game do the talking.”
Chicago Kenwood Academy coach Sinque Turner ranks Martin as one of the best football players he’s coached.
“As far as talent, Jalil is right there at the top,” Turner said. “It’s rare that I have a kid that's got everything.”
Turner not only admires Martin's athletic abilities, but also his off-the-field skills. And while Turner agrees that Martin has many qualities of a “silent assassin,” he said it’s not hard to know when he’s making big plays on the field.
Martin's ability to quickly adjust to change, while not missing a beat, has allowed him to flourish, Turner said.
In youth football Martin played quarterback but switched to wide receiver early in high school. Once he got to Kenwood, Martin made the change to defense where he really began to thrive.
With experience playing on both sides of the ball, Martin believes he’s even more set up for success.
“Playing receiver helped me get great footwork and just have great ball skills,” Martin said. “I feel like it will help me because I know the position so it will be easier for me to guard.”
Turner said the potential is there for Martin to continue to become a great player, and not just at the college level.
“I think Jalil could be a pro at the position that he is playing,” he said. “I think him going into Nebraska to play under (defensive backs) coach Travis Fisher, he’ll put him in a position to be an All-Big Ten guy and a potential pro down the line.”
Martin has so many skills and traits that will prove valuable to the Nebraska defense, Turner said. Martin is able to retain information and learn from failure.
“Jalil’s a sponge when it comes to information,” he said. “He’s not a kid that will make the same mistake twice.”
Like many other incoming players, Martin's recruiting process was difficult. Because of the pandemic, he had limited games during his junior season to show schools what he could do.
But Martin made his presence known on the field.
“What he did with the opportunity just spoke volumes about why he’s in the situation that he’s in now,” Turner said.
Turner looks forward to coming to Lincoln and watching Martin play at the next level.
“It’s super exciting to get to see this guy play on college game day,” he said. “Where’s a better place to do it? Big Ten, (Scott) Frost, Travis, all this knowledge and wisdom these guys got. … They got a real good thing going on. I think there are going to be better years coming up for Nebraska.”
For Martin, this whole experience has been exciting. Just visiting as a recruit was an awesome moment for him, and now the opportunity to step out in front of nearly 90,000 people is an experience he can’t wait to have.
“Playing in front of those fans, you know the Sea of Red, is going to be surreal for me,” he said.
