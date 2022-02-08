New Husker defensive back Jalil Martin lets his 'game do the talking'

In youth football Martin played quarterback but switched to wide receiver early in high school. Once he got to Kenwood, Martin made the change to defense where he really began to thrive.

With experience playing on both sides of the ball, Martin believes he’s even more set up for success.

“Playing receiver helped me get great footwork and just have great ball skills,” Martin said. “I feel like it will help me because I know the position so it will be easier for me to guard.”

Turner said the potential is there for Martin to continue to become a great player, and not just at the college level.

“I think Jalil could be a pro at the position that he is playing,” he said. “I think him going into Nebraska to play under (defensive backs) coach Travis Fisher, he’ll put him in a position to be an All-Big Ten guy and a potential pro down the line.”

Martin has so many skills and traits that will prove valuable to the Nebraska defense, Turner said. Martin is able to retain information and learn from failure.

“Jalil’s a sponge when it comes to information,” he said. “He’s not a kid that will make the same mistake twice.”