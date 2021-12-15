New Nebraska assistant Donovan Raiola is ready to get to work on Huskers' O-line

Raiola said he never had a preference of working at the pro or college level.

“I just really enjoy helping people” he said. “Through football is the way I can help the most people.”

Raiola doesn’t yet have a recruiting territory with Nebraska, he said, and only has limited experience in that realm from one season at Division III Aurora (Ill.) in 2017. But honesty and relationships will be his approach, he said, while looking for prospects who are tough, smart and athletic.

Nebraska’s offensive line will need to replace two starters next season including center Cam Jurgens, who declared Tuesday for the NFL draft. Jurgens and the new assistant never met — “I didn’t get to talk to him; I’m just focused on the guys that are here,” Raiola said.

A priority in the coming weeks and months among the line will be to become closer off the field. The goal is for five sets of eyes to see the game as one, he said, and it starts with caring about each other.

What the new coach knows right now: The line’s fundamentals and technique among the blockers will look different next year.