New Nebraska assistant Donovan Raiola is ready to get to work on Huskers' O-line

LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola prefers to be a man of few words. Nebraska’s new offensive line coach stepped out of his comfort zone Wednesday afternoon for a 20-minute introductory roundtable with reporters in the Memorial Stadium press box.
Raiola, who turned 39 on Monday, stayed concise with most of his answers about his approach to offensive-line play. The standard is the standard. Take care of the basics. Development is building players from the ground up.
Asked whether he liked doing interviews, Raiola gave a two-letter answer with a small grin.
“No,” he said. “We’re offensive linemen — we’re not supposed to talk to the media. The only time you hear about us is when we mess up.”
Raiola has spent most of his coaching career behind the scenes, he said, not doing interviews since he was a lineman at Wisconsin in the mid-2000s. After spending nearly four seasons as an assistant O-line coach with the NFL’s Chicago Bears, Raiola said he’s been in Lincoln since last Friday.
He's ready to get to work, already in the process of meeting players and watching their film from last year. His fiancé — a pediatric dentist on the Hawaiian island of Kauai — and their almost-2-year-old daughter are preparing to move east.
Raiola said he never had a preference of working at the pro or college level.
“I just really enjoy helping people” he said. “Through football is the way I can help the most people.”
Raiola doesn’t yet have a recruiting territory with Nebraska, he said, and only has limited experience in that realm from one season at Division III Aurora (Ill.) in 2017. But honesty and relationships will be his approach, he said, while looking for prospects who are tough, smart and athletic.
Nebraska’s offensive line will need to replace two starters next season including center Cam Jurgens, who declared Tuesday for the NFL draft. Jurgens and the new assistant never met — “I didn’t get to talk to him; I’m just focused on the guys that are here,” Raiola said.
A priority in the coming weeks and months among the line will be to become closer off the field. The goal is for five sets of eyes to see the game as one, he said, and it starts with caring about each other.
What the new coach knows right now: The line’s fundamentals and technique among the blockers will look different next year.
“It’ll be more attacking style,” Raiola said. “I don’t want to get into it too much.”
