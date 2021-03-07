New Nebraska commit Ernest Hausmann says coaches became like 'family' during recruiting process

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hausmann had options, too, after receiving offers from Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State and Virginia, among others. He declined to say which school finished second to the Huskers, preferring a “different” approach to his recruiting process.

Nebraska got there first, however, with a scholarship offer. And Hausmann, in a sense, got first to Nebraska. Adopted from Uganda by a Columbus family, Hausmann said he’s been going to Husker games since he was 8 years old. His favorite NU player would be one of the first he saw live: Lavonte David. Hausmann even owns an artist’s rendering of David “throwing the bones” in a picture — the same as Hausmann did at the end of his two-minute commitment video posted to Twitter.

And the Huskers won out for a player who projects to linebacker — where he had 69 tackles last season — in NU’s system, although his skill set is likely good enough to play receiver at the collegiate level, too. Hausmann led the Discoverers with 34 catches for 447 yards.

“To play Division I football is something I’ve always dreamed of doing,” Hausmann said in his two-minute commitment video posted to Twitter. “And now it’s real. This has been a journey, but this is only the beginning.”