New Nebraska OC Mark Whipple set to make $875,000 in first year

LINCOLN - New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is, for the time being, the highest-paid assistant in Husker history.

According to the contract released by NU Friday morning, Whipple will make $875,000 in his first season and $900,000 in his second year. That surpasses the $825,000 made by former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in 2017.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is expected to get a salary increase that at least matches what Whipple makes and perhaps surpasses it. Chinander made $800,000 in 2021.

Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will make $400,000 in his contract.

Both contracts run through the 2023 seasons.

