 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Nebraska OC Mark Whipple set to make $875,000 in first year
0 Comments

New Nebraska OC Mark Whipple set to make $875,000 in first year

  • 0

According to the contract released by NU Friday morning, Whipple will make $875,000 in his first season and $900,000 in his second year. That surpasses the $825,000 made by former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in 2017.

LINCOLN - New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is, for the time being, the highest-paid assistant in Husker history. 

According to the contract released by NU Friday morning, Whipple will make $875,000 in his first season and $900,000 in his second year. That surpasses the $825,000 made by former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in 2017. 

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is expected to get a salary increase that at least matches what Whipple makes and perhaps surpasses it. Chinander made $800,000 in 2021. 

Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will make $400,000 in his contract. 

Both contracts run through the 2023 seasons. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott Frost tests positive for COVID
Football

Scott Frost tests positive for COVID

  • Updated

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he had “only mild symptoms” and will rejoin the team “as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert