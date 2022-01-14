New Nebraska OC Mark Whipple set to make $875,000 in first year

LINCOLN - New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is, for the time being, the highest-paid assistant in Husker history.
According to the contract released by NU Friday morning, Whipple will make $875,000 in his first season and $900,000 in his second year. That surpasses the $825,000 made by former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in 2017.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is expected to get a salary increase that at least matches what Whipple makes and perhaps surpasses it. Chinander made $800,000 in 2021.
Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will make $400,000 in his contract.
Both contracts run through the 2023 seasons.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
