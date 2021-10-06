New starters on O-line could be key to Nebraska's success going forward

Teammates take notice, too.

“The way he plays and the aggressiveness he has, he looks like an All-Big Ten senior,” Nouili said.

Nouili came to the United States as a German foreign exchange student and played for one year at Norris High School. He almost began his career as a Husker preferred walk-on before Colorado State gave him a scholarship offer. After proving himself by starting seven games for the Rams as a true freshman, Nouili transferred to Nebraska.

After playing a considerable amount at a high level, he had to bide his time on the scout team and second unit before Saturday’s start.

“When we got him in, we saw how explosive he was,” Austin said. “The biggest thing with Nouri is being consistent. You know, we had some days where we were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ and we had some days like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ You know, good and bad. But I think that when we gave him the go last Monday, something had kinda sparked in him and he had a good week in practice, and he played well.”

The quick transition from a handful of snaps a game to around 50 was helped by the pair’s familiarity with lining up together in practice.