New starters on O-line could be key to Nebraska's success going forward

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offense looked brand-new in its win over Northwestern on Saturday, scoring 56 points, rushing for 427 yards and not allowing a single sack.
A large part of the success could be owed to a brand-new offensive line configuration with a pair of first-time Husker starters: left tackle Teddy Prochazka and left guard Nouredin Nouili.
“I saw it during in practice, they were just making holes, driving piles and all that stuff,” said running back Rahmir Johnson, who ran behind the duo. “So I felt confident with them going into the game that they were going to do the same thing they did in practice in the game, and as you saw, they did that.”
Prochazka and Nouili were not pegged as likely starters or solutions at the start of this season. The former began as a true freshman third-stringer and is just the seventh true freshman to start on Nebraska’s offensive line. He reached this point, coaches and teammates said, through his maturity, physicality and intangibles.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin called Prochazka a “one-screw-up guy” and himself a three-screw-up guy, referencing the number of times they make mistakes before making a change.
“He’s been one of the joys to coach in this short time of being here just because you know that everything you’re saying to him is taken to heart and he’s gonna work his tail off to do what you ask of him,” Austin said.
Teammates take notice, too.
“The way he plays and the aggressiveness he has, he looks like an All-Big Ten senior,” Nouili said.
Nouili came to the United States as a German foreign exchange student and played for one year at Norris High School. He almost began his career as a Husker preferred walk-on before Colorado State gave him a scholarship offer. After proving himself by starting seven games for the Rams as a true freshman, Nouili transferred to Nebraska.
After playing a considerable amount at a high level, he had to bide his time on the scout team and second unit before Saturday’s start.
“When we got him in, we saw how explosive he was,” Austin said. “The biggest thing with Nouri is being consistent. You know, we had some days where we were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ and we had some days like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ You know, good and bad. But I think that when we gave him the go last Monday, something had kinda sparked in him and he had a good week in practice, and he played well.”
The quick transition from a handful of snaps a game to around 50 was helped by the pair’s familiarity with lining up together in practice.
“Just being with him and being as comfortable as I am with him, it just helps so much more,” Prochazka said.
“We’ve been clicking together for a while,” Nouili said.
The Huskers typically approach each game as if they're facing a "nameless, faceless opponent." But this week they'll admit the stage is a little bigger against No. 9 Michigan.
Austin said it was a conscious decision to start them in part because they’d been practicing together and because they had been a good pair.
“You always wanna put the guys — that are gonna play next to each other — next to each other as much as you can,” Austin said. “Those guys did well hitting blocks all week together.”
It also helps to have an offensive line that’s more like a brotherhood than a position group. Prochazka reveres his veteran teammates but feels like “just one of the guys” on the field. Nouili described it as a group that’s always teasing each other and keeping things light.
“The entire O-line group as a whole, we’re so close,” Nouili said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a scout-team player or a starter, we all have the chemistry.”
Prochazka credited Turner Corcoran, who switched from left tackle to right tackle last week, and Austin lauded the two mainstays this year, center Cam Jurgens and right guard Matt Sichterman. They’re a group that has taken its lumps but looks to have found a more-than-serviceable path forward.
They also take pride in going up against one of the Big Ten’s best defenses every day at practice. Nouili knew he made the defense better in his work on scout team last year, and it was reaffirming earlier this season to have outside linebacker Garrett Nelson tell him “because of you I played good.”
That same defense is sometimes so good that it means the offense has to spend noticeably more time on the field, which is what the coaches want — to be able to control the ball and time of possession.
“Our defense is doing a really good job, so you kinda have to get used to that,” Prochazka said. “You’re only gonna be off the field for a short amount of time until you’re out there again.”
For Prochazka and Nouili, building on a first start in which Nebraska had one of its best showings in recent memory is no small feat. The line will be expected to again open running lanes and mitigate the damage of Michigan’s powerful pass rush and front seven.
But Prochazka doesn’t think he’s played any edge rushers who are better than who he’s faced in practice. He knows that might change with Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, tied for third nationally with 5½ sacks, but says the Husker linemen know it’s going to be a hit or be hit game. And they plan to hit.
“We gotta do the same thing again,” Nouili said. “This time 700 yards is the goal, that’s a good team coming in, but it’s just another day that we need to work.”