New voices weigh in on Huskers' offensive game plan for stout Wisconsin defense

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska faces one of the nation’s best defenses, it's wrapping up a week with new voices weighing in on the offensive game plan.
The Huskers are about to play for the first time since Scott Frost fired four assistants, but Frost feels good about how they’ll attack Wisconsin on Saturday.
“It’s been different,” Frost said Thursday. “It’s been a little more work for fewer people, but I like where we’ve landed. The guys have figured it out. We’re probably not going to get a lot of plays because of the style of football they play, so we’ve just got to make the ones we run count.”
The Badgers have the country’s No. 2 scoring defense and will face a “banged up” group of Nebraska running backs led by Rahmir Johnson, who missed action late against Ohio State two weeks ago. There could be “opportunities” for multiple rushers, Frost said.
The game is also an audition of sorts for players looking to establish roles for next year, Frost said. Any success against the Badgers is no fluke.
“They’re big, they’re physical, they got a good player at every position,” Frost said of the Wisconsin defense. “They’re tough to sustain drives against. They mix it up a lot more than they have before, so they’re hard to dial in. And they just have really good players everywhere and they know what they’re doing. You’ve got to go earn what you can get from them.”
NU’s offense may potentially “let it rip” more on fourth down in the wake of season-long inconsistencies kicking field goals. But Frost said the Huskers will trust Chase Contreraz to come through if the situation calls for three points, even after the new starting kicker misfired on attempts from 45 and 31 yards against the Buckeyes.
“I’ll say about Chase: I’ve seen him miss maybe three kicks in three weeks,” Frost said. “Hopefully that was just a blip on the radar for him.”
Other notes:
» Frost said he’s been “really happy” with the level of interest from potential assistant coaches wanting to come to Nebraska during a very active coaching carousel.
“There’s going to be quite a bit of shakeup this year, so there’s going to be a lot of guys out there,” Frost said. “There’s also going to be a lot of people trying to hire people. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to get a head start on it and have an idea about it earlier on. We’ll keep working through it.”
» Senior safety Deontai Williams has been practicing every day and “is close” to returning from a knee injury, Frost said. The defender will be a “decision right here at the end. Frost said Myles Farmer has performed well in two starts since Williams went down.
» Asked about defensive coordinator Erik Chinander being among those assistants considered for the Broyles Award — given annually to the nation’s top assistant — Frost said his longtime friend has led a unit that’s been solid all season.
“The best thing about that side of the ball is there’s a culture of toughness and togetherness, and he’s done a good job establishing that and creating that, maintaining that,” Frost said. “Glad those guys are here.”
