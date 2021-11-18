New voices weigh in on Huskers' offensive game plan for stout Wisconsin defense

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska faces one of the nation’s best defenses, it's wrapping up a week with new voices weighing in on the offensive game plan.

The Huskers are about to play for the first time since Scott Frost fired four assistants, but Frost feels good about how they’ll attack Wisconsin on Saturday.

“It’s been different,” Frost said Thursday. “It’s been a little more work for fewer people, but I like where we’ve landed. The guys have figured it out. We’re probably not going to get a lot of plays because of the style of football they play, so we’ve just got to make the ones we run count.”

The Badgers have the country’s No. 2 scoring defense and will face a “banged up” group of Nebraska running backs led by Rahmir Johnson, who missed action late against Ohio State two weeks ago. There could be “opportunities” for multiple rushers, Frost said.

The game is also an audition of sorts for players looking to establish roles for next year, Frost said. Any success against the Badgers is no fluke.