NFL draft prospects for Brenden Jaimes and other former Huskers

LINCOLN — A top NFL draft analyst projects one Husker will be picked, and several more will likely be priority free agents.

Dane Brugler, who produces a massive NFL draft guide for The Athletic, projects left tackle Brenden Jaimes will be selected perhaps as early as the third round. Jaimes is ranked as Brugler’s No. 15 tackle prospect, which puts Jaimes just outside the top 100 overall.

“Jaimes doesn’t have much of a wow factor, but he doesn’t have a fatal flaw either and produced quality tape at left tackle,” Brugler wrote. “He will provide immediate tackle/guard depth for an NFL team and might not give the job back if given the opportunity to start.”

Jaimes’ offensive line teammate, Matt Farniok, is rated as the No. 29 offensive tackle. He’s listed as a priority free agent.

“Farniok plays with desired functional quickness and competitive drive, but his balance/recovery issues leave a small margin for error, both at tackle and guard,” Brugler wrote.