NFL season begins with 27 former Huskers on rosters

The first NFL game of the season will have a heavy Husker feel.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. There are six former Huskers on the active rosters for this game — three on each team. No other teams in the league have more than two ex-Nebraska players.

Lavonte David, Ndamukong Suh and Khalil Davis are all back in Tampa Bay after helping lift the Lombardi Trophy last season. Randy Gregory, Luke Gifford and Matt Farniok will all be in uniform for the Cowboys.

They're in the group of 27 former Huskers on NFL rosters to open the season. That includes 17 on active rosters, eight on practice squads, one on injured reserve and one more on the exempt list.

Here's a rundown of all the ex-Huskers currently in the league:

Active rosters

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans: Injured his knee in November and signed with Houston as a free agent this offseason on a one-year contract. The Texans are his third NFL team as he enters his ninth season. He's part of a crowded backfield in Houston.