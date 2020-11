'No doubt' new Husker receivers can help, but they still have more to learn

Scott Frost may have had reservations about the immediate impact Nebraska’s new receivers can make, but those disappeared as soon as he re-watched the Northwestern game.

Speedy freshman Marcus Fleming. Classmate and 6-foot-2 athlete Zavier Betts. Omar Manning, the ballyhooed 6-4 junior college transfer. Alante Brown, another former high school playmaker.

Each helped Nebraska look like a better offense despite the 21-13 loss.

“Honestly there’s no doubt with those guys on the field that they help us stretch the field more,” Frost said. “We just gotta keep bringing those guys along, and for all of them it’s a matter of getting practices under their belt.”

Frost said no member of that quartet is fully up to speed understanding the offense for various reasons. None of them started and Frost said “I don’t think they were probably ready to run every play in our game plan.” But the plan all along was to get them on the field in the second half, as they were when quarterback Luke McCaffrey replaced starter Adrian Martinez.