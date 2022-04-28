No Huskers selected in first round of NFL draft

LINCOLN — The streak continues.

For the 11th straight year, no Huskers were selected in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft. But come Friday and Saturday, Nebraska should be well-represented.

Center Cam Jurgens is projected as a second-round pick. So is cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, which means either he or Jurgens could become NU’s first second-rounder since Randy Gregory and Ameer Abdullah in 2015.

The rest of NU’s draft hopefuls enter the weekend with less certainty about their future. JoJo Domann told The World-Herald last week that he could be drafted as early as the third round or sign as a free agent. NFL.com projects Austin Allen between the sixth round and a free agent. And Samori Touré, Ben Stille, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams are hoping for a chance, no matter how it comes.

Drafted or undrafted, these Huskers are hoping to keep their football dreams alive.

“It doesn’t matter to me where I go,” Allen said. “All I ask for is an opportunity, which I’m pretty sure I’m going to get. I’m going to watch it all.”

Allen will watch from his uncle’s home in Crete, about 30 minutes from Memorial Stadium. “Centrally located to all the Allens in Nebraska,” he said.

He expects about 20 to 25 relatives to join the draft party, which Allen says means more to them than him. If he had his way, draft day would unfold like any other. Roll out of bed, put on a T-shirt and shorts, “and if I get a call, I get a call,” he said.

But this call, on one of these days, could change his life. While Allen maintains a relaxed approach to draft weekend, he admits he’s looking forward to that call, hearing his name called and realizing his lifelong goal.

How would it feel?

“It’s like scoring your first touchdown or (making) your first catch,” Allen said. “You never know until it happens.”

Deontai Williams’ father, Roosevelt, knows the feeling. The Chicago Bears drafted him 72nd overall in 2002.

Roosevelt’s advice to Deontai, 20 years later: “Believe in you and don’t doubt yourself. Everything will work out.”

The Williams family will be in Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend, waiting by Deontai’s phone and caring for his new son, who Deontai says does nothing but eat and sleep. The baby Williams, barely a month old, coos in the background while Deontai explains his approach to what could be a long wait this weekend.

“I'm not worried about nothing,” he said. “It’s out of my hands. So let the naysayers be the naysayers and hopefully I get chosen by a team.”

Even if he isn’t, Williams won’t be deterred. This weekend could mark the first time he won’t be “chosen” for a football team. But it would be far from his first time confronting a challenge, and he’s never backed down before.

“People said I couldn’t do this, I couldn’t do that,” Williams said. “I’ve proved them wrong so many times.”

About 3,000 miles northwest, Touré has spent the last month trying to prove himself to NFL front offices. Touré, based in Portland, Oregon, said he visited five teams since his March 22 pro day.

Chiefs, Colts, Bengals, Seahawks, Packers. He toured their facilities, met their coaches and sat through their medical tests. He hopes they’ll keep him in mind this weekend.

“I was just trying to leave a good first impression of who I am,” Touré said of his visits. “I’m someone who has a good football IQ. They all tried to teach me a little bit of their playbook, see how I learned, see how I interacted.”

Touré will watch the draft to see how many receivers are selected early. Not because he’s counting those ahead of him for motivation — “that’s gonna be a lot of guys,” he said — but because he wants to see where he’d fit best as a free agent.

Don’t get Touré wrong, he wants to hear his name called. “Everybody does,” he said. “That’s special to athletes everywhere.” But he wants to prepare for either opportunity.

“And if it does happen that I don’t get drafted, it gives me the chance to choose my path,” Touré said. “Either way, it’s a good situation.”

Touré, like Allen and Williams, plans to watch the entire draft with an eye on teammates. Touré sees at least four Huskers getting drafted — Jurgens, Taylor-Britt, Domann and Allen — and who knows about Touré, Stille, Williams and Dismuke.

Four would tie the record for Huskers drafted since 2011. Five would reset it. Either way, this weekend should further prove what Touré and his teammates always knew: The 2021 Huskers were too good to finish 3-9.

“We had a lot of talent this year,” Touré said. “I’m super excited to see where everybody ends up and see those dreams come true.”

