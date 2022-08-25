No longer playcaller, Scott Frost primed to see 'dialed in' and 'tight-knit' Huskers

DUBLIN – Scott Frost worried a bit. Even with the work his operations staff had put in for months this summer, the Nebraska head coach wondered how his team might react once the Huskers landed and began practicing in Ireland.

Standing in the corner of Aviva Stadium on Thursday, Frost’s concerns were gone. The staff’s plans went off without a hitch. The players, Frost said, have handled the week with a mix of good humor and detailed preparation.

“They’re dialed in and ready to play,” Frost said of his players. As the coach talked, stadium personnel began to make yard marker lines on the grass. “They’re doing a really good job of enjoying things when they need to enjoy them and focusing when they need to focus, which is a sign of maturity.”

NU’s strategy to keep players awake on Tuesday after their plane landed, Frost said, paid off, producing one of the team’s best practices on Wednesday. On Thursday, NU’s brisk workout on a grass field adjacent the stadium had a loose vibe with music blaring and Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, on hand for a report.

In Frost’s perfect world, he wants a team that’s tough and confident enough to play free of fear. He thinks he has that in these Huskers. Players get along well, Frost said, as evidenced by a night of “traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.” Only the older coaches, Frost said, knew many of the lyrics, but the players still “got into it and enjoyed it.”

“This is a tight-knit group,” Frost said. “I think they’re going to be here for each other all year, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

For the first time at Nebraska, Frost will have a different role when his offense, full of transfer talent and coached largely by new assistants, takes the field. He won’t ditch the headset, but he won’t have the call sheet, either, after handing off playcalling duties to coordinator Mark Whipple. The two may even stand together at times on the turf; Whipple is the rare playcaller who prefers to view his chess match at field level.

“I’ve already been thinking a lot about the other things I can add if I don’t have my head buried in a call sheet,” Frost said. “It’ll be a different experience for me, but everybody else is going to be doing what they’ve always done and what they’re good at. I’m going to trust that and try to help where I can with more than one phase.”

He’ll able to make more decisions on special teams, and even talk to those units as they take the field. He’ll be able to better watch the game more on both sides the ball now that he doesn’t have to think about the next playcall – “particularly as fast as we went,” Frost said – he’ll be able share more thoughts on NU’s defense and invest more in clock management.

Until kickoff arrives, and Frost detaches himself from playcalling, the next 48 hours should seem familiar.

NU will conduct its “Fast Friday” pregame practice at Aviva again before settling into its typical pregame hotel routine. Nebraska is hosting a Friday pep rally in Merrion Square at 4:30 p.m. Dublin time, but few to no players will attend, a spokesman said. Frost, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green will talk as Husker fans further convene in Dublin.

“Pretty much the hay is in the barn,” Frost said. “I think we’re ready. So we’re looking forward to it.”

Notes:

>>On special teams, Frost said NU’s roster has “more speed” than recent years, and returners who catch the ball better.

“We didn’t create many big plays last year on special teams,” Frost said. “Had some big plays against us that cost us. In general, I think we’ve got to be more aggressive and in tune to making plays that can change a game on defense and special team. I think the guys are ready to do that.”

>>For NU’s defense, Frost’s only question relates to how the Blackshirts will respond “if anything goes bad.”