'No more frickin turnovers': Adrian Martinez enters fourth season with something to prove

Martinez is entering his fourth season as the Huskers’ offensive focal point, and he said “it’s definitely open” whether he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return in 2022. His approach is to be the best version of himself now and let the rest work itself out.

Physically, he believes he’s on that track after playing “a little too heavy” earlier in his career. He declined to reveal his results from Nebraska’s performance testing last month — “Yeah, I’m good, I’m not going to say that,” Martinez said with a smile, drawing laughs — but he’s fine with it if the school does so.

Meanwhile, he points to the offense “doing some good things that we haven’t done before” as his biggest reason for optimism.

The competition behind Martinez this spring is much different from recent years, when backups like Noah Vedral and McCaffrey pushed for the starting role. Now, freshman scholarship QBs Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg are just soaking in the offense while fourth-year walk-on Matt Masker is also looking to establish a foothold in the pecking order.

Martinez last season said the extra competition from McCaffrey helped motivate him as he fought to claim the job. Verduzco on Monday said he “never in a million years” would have thought Martinez needed that.