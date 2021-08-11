No, Nebraska isn't wearing a Lil' Red-inspired football uniform

No, Nebraska isn't going to wear a football uniform inspired by Lil' Red.
But if you looked around Twitter this week, you might've thought the Huskers were planning to play in the red overalls of our beloved inflatable mascot.
This all started with the unveiling (that actually wasn't) of alternate uniforms that Nebraska does plan to wear this season. Fans were asked to show up Monday for a photo/video shoot that will be part of the full public unveiling later this month.
But those in attendance wore sworn to secrecy. And that inevitably led to speculation.
We've seen what the real uniforms look like — and it's not this.
Despite what Tattoo Baker's "sources" say, this fictional Husker uniform has been floating around the internet since 2016.
That's when national recruiting site 247Sports had some fun after Oregon wore uniforms emblazoned with their cartoon Duck logo. The folks at 247 wondered what other school's uniforms would look like if they resembled their mascot.
Florida's had gator skin. Auburn and LSU had tiger stripes. Ohio State's helmet looked like a Buckeye.
And Nebraska's had overalls.
It would certainly be a unique look — but it isn't real. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts quashed the internet rumors with a tweet Wednesday.
"Hate to break it to everyone," he wrote. "There won't be any overalls on our football uniforms this season. Lil' Red will not be taking questions at this time, please respect his privacy."
We'll just have to wait a couple more weeks to find out what alternate uniform Nebraska will wear this season.
