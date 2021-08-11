No, Nebraska isn't wearing a Lil' Red-inspired football uniform

No, Nebraska isn't going to wear a football uniform inspired by Lil' Red.

But if you looked around Twitter this week, you might've thought the Huskers were planning to play in the red overalls of our beloved inflatable mascot.

This all started with the unveiling (that actually wasn't) of alternate uniforms that Nebraska does plan to wear this season. Fans were asked to show up Monday for a photo/video shoot that will be part of the full public unveiling later this month.

But those in attendance wore sworn to secrecy. And that inevitably led to speculation.

We've seen what the real uniforms look like — and it's not this.

Despite what Tattoo Baker's "sources" say, this fictional Husker uniform has been floating around the internet since 2016.