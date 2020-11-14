No Omar Manning, but Cam Jurgens and Jack Stoll in uniform for Nebraska

LINCOLN — Receiver Omar Manning wasn't on the field for warmups against Penn State, while a handful of other Huskers were newly suited up ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff.

Manning played four snaps last week at Northwestern and didn’t make a catch. NU coach Scott Frost this week didn’t mention Manning specifically but said the team continues to bring along the new and young receivers in the group.

Meanwhile, tight end Jack Stoll went through warmups with a knee brace following his injury in the opener at Ohio State. And sophomore center Cam Jurgens — whose string of 13 straight starts at center was snapped last week as an injury forced him to give way to Matt Farniok — was also in full pads and participated in drills.

Also of note, receiver Oliver Martin went through full warmups with his position group. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior transferred to Nebraska in the offseason after previous stops at Michigan and Iowa.

Other observations from Memorial Stadium:

» A slight breeze from the south could affect the kicking game. Kicker Connor Culp, in warmups toward the north goal posts, hit comfortably from beyond 50 yards.