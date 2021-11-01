No time for Huskers to dwell on Purdue loss. Buckeyes are coming to town

Would you believe Nebraska — having lost three straight to Michigan (fun!), Minnesota (well…) and Purdue (uh-oh) — is actually excited to pin its bowl hopes on upsetting the No. 6 Buckeyes? They are. If the Huskers struggle to get up for their Big Ten West relatives, the advantage of playing Ohio State is the opportunity to play spoiler.

“They love these games,” Frost said. “I think we’ve probably played our best football against the best teams we’ve played this year, and this team is probably close to or the best that we’ve played all year.”

Frost has a point. NU lost by seven to No. 4 Oklahoma, three to No. 5 Michigan State and three to No. 9 Michigan. Because Husker football exists in an ironic dimension, it’s those performances — not the three wins over bad teams — that underline Nebraska’s potential in 2021. Three wins, three great losses and three bad ones.

It leaves Nebraska with just 25% of its season left, and a player-insistent vow to fight to the finish. The captains' postgame speech to teammates — referred to often Monday for its importance, but light on specific details — had its intended effect. Taylor-Britt said players tire of hearing Frost’s “same speech” about the same mistakes each Saturday.