No time for Huskers to dwell on Purdue loss. Buckeyes are coming to town

LINCOLN — Mourn. Flush. Move on.
That’s Adrian Martinez's routine after a loss. He’s done this more than 20 times in over four years, usually on Sundays when coaches allow players to process their feelings before turning the page to the next game.
Martinez had a lot to process Sunday. The sixth loss of the season. A four-interception game. A captain-led, players-only meeting in the wake of the 28-23 setback to Purdue.
“I try to let it run its course,” Martinez said. “But Monday morning, there’s nothing on my mind except that next game.”
No time to wallow for any Husker. Big Ten heavyweight Ohio State is headed to town with the College Football Playoff in its sights.
NU hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2011 and has only once come within three touchdowns since then. OSU leads the nation in points per game. It hasn’t lost a league game for three years and has won four straight conference titles.
“They’re fast, they make plays, they’re very mature,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said.
“Anytime you talk about Ohio State, they probably have the best talent all around,” defensive end Casey Rogers said.
“The biggest obstacle you have to overcome with them is that they have a bunch of future NFL guys and good coaches,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “You’re going to have to execute really well and take advantage of the opportunities you get. They’ve been putting up a lot of points, so you’ve got to do a good job on defense and score when you get a chance to on offense.”
Would you believe Nebraska — having lost three straight to Michigan (fun!), Minnesota (well…) and Purdue (uh-oh) — is actually excited to pin its bowl hopes on upsetting the No. 6 Buckeyes? They are. If the Huskers struggle to get up for their Big Ten West relatives, the advantage of playing Ohio State is the opportunity to play spoiler.
“They love these games,” Frost said. “I think we’ve probably played our best football against the best teams we’ve played this year, and this team is probably close to or the best that we’ve played all year.”
Frost has a point. NU lost by seven to No. 4 Oklahoma, three to No. 5 Michigan State and three to No. 9 Michigan. Because Husker football exists in an ironic dimension, it’s those performances — not the three wins over bad teams — that underline Nebraska’s potential in 2021. Three wins, three great losses and three bad ones.
It leaves Nebraska with just 25% of its season left, and a player-insistent vow to fight to the finish. The captains' postgame speech to teammates — referred to often Monday for its importance, but light on specific details — had its intended effect. Taylor-Britt said players tire of hearing Frost’s “same speech” about the same mistakes each Saturday.
“You’d rather hear from the players because it’s really a heart-to-heart thing and we’re on the field together,” said Taylor-Britt, who spoke first in the players-only meeting. “He’s not on the field with us. He’s our head coach, and we feel for him, but us players we’ve been here a long time and there hasn’t been a change yet so I feel like those players they need to feel that from us, the change of culture.”
Did they?
“They gotta feel it,” Taylor-Britt said. “Ain’t no choice. They came in today, and you saw a change in practice.”
Multiple players praised the improved energy in practice — though rarely has a Monday gone by this season without players saying that after a loss. They also vowed not to cash in on the season with three games left. Nebraska defensive players, which outnumbered the offense 2-to-1 Monday in speaking with the media, spoke of being so close to maximizing their potential that Taylor-Britt couldn’t bring his fingers close enough together.
“We’ve done a great job on this team of setting the standard that we’re not giving up, no matter what,” Rogers said. “No one on our team has given the indication that they’re going to send it in and give up. That’s just not how that locker room rolls. If there is someone like that, we usually squash that pretty quick.”
Rogers said the meeting left every team member “clear” on what the leaders expected. In a week where Ohio State comes to town, clarity is good.
Martinez, who's had ups (2018) and downs (2019) against the Buckeyes, knows what it’ll take to win. Quick decisions. Mentally sharp. Accurate. And locked in to the task while the outside noise blares on.
“It’s about focus — and somewhat pride,” Martinez said. “And a lot of guys on our team have it.”
