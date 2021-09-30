No truth to 'ridiculous rumors' about Adrian Martinez's health, Scott Frost says

“We’ve got to get our best five out there,” Frost said.

Finding the best punter is another ongoing task. Frost said both Daniel Cerni and William Przystup kicked “great” in practice all week. But that was also true last week, he added.

“We need it when the game’s happening,” Frost said. “They’re going to be under more of a microscope now because of what’s happened. … I just want to see somebody punt the ball that, when the chips are down, they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do.”

Other notes from Thursday's press conference:

» Frost acknowledged that running back has been a “musical chairs” position with a “changing landscape” every week. It’s been based on both who is available and who plays the best in the lead-up to the game.

“Hopefully we can get some continuity, consistency there,” Frost said. “Had a lot of guys that are capable. And when they get their chances I want to see them step up.”

» Multiple team leaders told Frost this week they’re more confident in who Nebraska is as a team now than they were before the season. Everything will come together for them, Frost said.