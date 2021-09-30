No truth to 'ridiculous rumors' about Adrian Martinez's health, Scott Frost says

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez is good to go for the Northwestern game, but the offensive line may have a different look.
Scott Frost said Thursday he has heard rumors about Martinez’s health after the QB took a shot to the jaw against Michigan State and underwent X-rays before returning. None of those rumors are accurate, said Frost, who called Martinez “tough as nails."
“I got so much respect for him and what he’s been through and what he goes through,” Frost said. “I’ve heard some of the rumors and if anybody knows about rumors around here it’s probably me. Ridiculous rumors. He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things.
“He’s fine. He’s going to play. He’s a heck of a player and really tough guy.”
It's unclear though which blockers will be on the field. Frost said Nebraska will have “a lot of options” and he expects many to play well.
Interior lineman Broc Bando is “getting close” to returning after enduring multiple illnesses in recent weeks.
Frost said an emphasis in practice on a lower pad level seemed to make a “pretty big difference” for the linemen and should carry over into the game. He didn’t specifically mention potential new contributors but said NU has many who are taking reps on both the left and right sides of the line.
“We’ve got to get our best five out there,” Frost said.
Finding the best punter is another ongoing task. Frost said both Daniel Cerni and William Przystup kicked “great” in practice all week. But that was also true last week, he added.
“We need it when the game’s happening,” Frost said. “They’re going to be under more of a microscope now because of what’s happened. … I just want to see somebody punt the ball that, when the chips are down, they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Other notes from Thursday's press conference:
» Frost acknowledged that running back has been a “musical chairs” position with a “changing landscape” every week. It’s been based on both who is available and who plays the best in the lead-up to the game.
“Hopefully we can get some continuity, consistency there,” Frost said. “Had a lot of guys that are capable. And when they get their chances I want to see them step up.”
» Multiple team leaders told Frost this week they’re more confident in who Nebraska is as a team now than they were before the season. Everything will come together for them, Frost said.
» Finishing in the red zone is an emphasis for the Husker offense, Frost said, noting the unit got that far seven times against the Wildcats last year but produced few points in a one-possession loss.
“With the way our defense is playing, we’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities we get on offense,” Frost said.
