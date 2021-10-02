Not stopping Nebraska's option plays 'kind of snowballed' on Northwestern

LINCOLN — It became abundantly clear from the first play in Nebraska’s 56-7 demolition of Northwestern Saturday night that this wasn’t going to be a typical Husker-Wildcat game.
When Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez fired a long pass downfield to Samori Touré, it looked as if the pass was heading directly into the hands of a Northwestern receiver. Instead, Touré kept moving to the ball, caught it and ran to the Huskers’ 5-yard line to complete a 70-yard play.
The Huskers scored two plays later and had seven points on the scoreboard just 50 seconds into the game. Two of Nebraska’s first seven plays went for a combined 134 yards, and less than five minutes after that first touchdown the Huskers scored again.
Two touchdowns in less than six minutes, and the rout was on.
“We had an opportunity to make a big play on the first play of the game and they made the play and we didn’t,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “I think that kind of snowballed a little bit from there. I would start there with number one and then some self-inflicted wounds a little bit offensively. We got it to a two-score game and then we gave up another quick one. We moved the ball well down the field and then we turned it over in the scoring zone.”
Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, eight of the first 10 games between the two have been decided by eight or fewer points. Not this time, as the Huskers racked up 657 yards of total offense while equaling Northwestern’s second-worst margin of defeat in Fitzgerald’s tenure.
“Obviously it was not our night and credit Nebraska,” Fitzgerald said. “They played incredibly well and were able to execute their option plays in the first half and kind of snowballed.”
A split flow option play and a designed quarterback draw were two of the plays Nebraska kept running and running because the Northwestern couldn’t stop them. The QB runs didn't only work for Martinez, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker also had their share of success.
Rough starts have plagued the Wildcats in their three losses, and Fitzgerald said that’s on him and his staff to get fixed.
“I guess what is more important is to find more consistent success and it starts with us as coaches,” Fitzgerald said. “Systematically we will look at it on the plane going home. We thought we knew exactly what they were doing and obviously we didn’t do a great enough job coaching it and teaching it and adjusting it in game to be able to take away the triple-option to the boundary when they brought the tight end back."
Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski and cornerback A.J. Hampton Jr. said not all the blame for Saturday’s performance can just be directed to one area.
“I think the thing that we’ve got to do right now is stick together,” Hilinski said. “I think the biggest thing is that we're at a crossroads right now, and there's two ways this can go. We can have a miserable rest of the season, or we can have a great rest of the season and have a blast and win all the rest of our games."
Hampton already knew what he wanted to do as soon as he got home from O’Hare International Airport early Sunday morning.
“I think the first thing honestly that we need to do is when we all get home tonight, take a look in the mirror and ask what I could have done to win this rep or just focus on your technique. But honestly, instead of pointing the finger and putting the blame and bringing all that negativity, we point the finger at ourselves first and see what you can get corrected.”