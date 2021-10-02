Not stopping Nebraska's option plays 'kind of snowballed' on Northwestern

“Obviously it was not our night and credit Nebraska,” Fitzgerald said. “They played incredibly well and were able to execute their option plays in the first half and kind of snowballed.”

A split flow option play and a designed quarterback draw were two of the plays Nebraska kept running and running because the Northwestern couldn’t stop them. The QB runs didn't only work for Martinez, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker also had their share of success.

Rough starts have plagued the Wildcats in their three losses, and Fitzgerald said that’s on him and his staff to get fixed.

“I guess what is more important is to find more consistent success and it starts with us as coaches,” Fitzgerald said. “Systematically we will look at it on the plane going home. We thought we knew exactly what they were doing and obviously we didn’t do a great enough job coaching it and teaching it and adjusting it in game to be able to take away the triple-option to the boundary when they brought the tight end back."

Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski and cornerback A.J. Hampton Jr. said not all the blame for Saturday’s performance can just be directed to one area.