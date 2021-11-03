NU President Ted Carter says 'no decision has been made' on Scott Frost's future

No decision has been made on Scott Frost’s future as Nebraska football coach, NU President Ted Carter said on Wednesday.

But Carter added the “direction of the program” would be addressed in the coming weeks.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of our skis right now,” Carter said. “I don’t think it will be too, too far down the road that you’re going to know which direction the program is going to go.

“I can tell you this: No decision has been made.”

Asked if any decision on Frost would be up to Athletic Director Trev Alberts, Carter said, “We hired Trev as the athletic director. He’s a critical part of it. Ronnie (Green, chancellor) is in there. I’m in there. We’ll be part of it at the end of the day. Nothing gets done without some level of consensus.”

Carter added, “I’ve followed Scott for a long time, knew him when he was at UCF. I pull for him. I know Nebraskans love the guy. We just want to see Scott do well. That’s the bottom line.

“They (Nebraska) play tough to the team they’re playing. They just need to cut down on the mistakes and get into the win column.”