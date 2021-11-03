NU President Ted Carter says 'no decision has been made' on Scott Frost's future

No decision has been made on Scott Frost’s future as Nebraska football coach, NU President Ted Carter said on Wednesday.
But Carter added the “direction of the program” would be addressed in the coming weeks.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of our skis right now,” Carter said. “I don’t think it will be too, too far down the road that you’re going to know which direction the program is going to go.
“I can tell you this: No decision has been made.”
Asked if any decision on Frost would be up to Athletic Director Trev Alberts, Carter said, “We hired Trev as the athletic director. He’s a critical part of it. Ronnie (Green, chancellor) is in there. I’m in there. We’ll be part of it at the end of the day. Nothing gets done without some level of consensus.”
Carter added, “I’ve followed Scott for a long time, knew him when he was at UCF. I pull for him. I know Nebraskans love the guy. We just want to see Scott do well. That’s the bottom line.
“They (Nebraska) play tough to the team they’re playing. They just need to cut down on the mistakes and get into the win column.”
Carter spoke after skating with the UNO hockey team at Baxter Arena. He is a former hockey player at the Naval Academy (1977-81) and was team captain in 1981.
The NU president, dressed in a Maverick black jersey and pants, skated and took several shots with the players and met with coach Mike Gabinet and his staff. Carter watched the first half of practice with UNO interim A.D. Mike Kemp.
“I’ve played over the years,” Carter said. “I haven’t put my skates on in two years. I had fun out there with all these rock stars. We have a heck of a team out there.”
Carter has attended a handful of UNO home games already this season and said “as we get past football and into the winter months, you’re likely to see me here a lot more.
“I won’t say (hockey) is the reason I came here to be president, but (UNO hockey) was in the top five," he said. "I’m just a fan like everybody else. I get excited when I see us playing Maine the way we did, sweeping Long Island.”
Carter, 61, still moves well on skates and looked natural with the hockey stick in his hands. He joked that his “call sign” — or nickname — as a fighter pilot was “Slap Shot.”
Apparently Carter had a weak slap shot. But averaged 2.5 goals per game as a senior by hanging around the net.
“I was really lethal inside five feet,” Carter said. “The coach told me if I ever raised my stick above my knees I would get benched.”
Carter was also asked about former Mav coach Mike Kemp’s chances to get the open athletic director’s job.
“Mike was one of the first guys I met when I came here,” Carter said. “I knew right away he’s the real deal.
“We’re going through a search and Mike will certainly be competitive. We have a few decisions to make.”
