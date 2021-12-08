O-line coach Donovan Raiola brings familiarity with Husker football and NFL experience

Raiola is also the uncle to Dominic’s son, Dylan Raiola, who is one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits in the 2024 cycle out of Burleson, Texas. The younger Raiola has attended a Husker camp and game in the last year and holds offers from most of college football’s top programs.

“A big-time congratulations to my Uncle Donovan!” Dylan tweeted Wednesday. “(Nebraska) is getting the best teacher, mentor and coach. You’ve taught me so much about family, life and football. Let’s go!”

Donovan Raiola takes over an offensive line that regularly allowed pressure to Nebraska’s quarterbacks, primarily Adrian Martinez. NU used four different lineups this year.

Only two linemen started every game — right guard Matt Sichterman and center Cam Jurgens, who both could move on this offseason. NU’s top two tackles — Bryce Benhart and Turner Corcoran — struggled mightily throughout the year against the Big Ten’s best pass rushers.

Any returning linemen will likely learn new schemes under offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and potentially a new starting quarterback since Martinez has hit the transfer portal.