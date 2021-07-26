O-lineman Branson Yager not on Husker football roster ahead of first season

Branson Yager is no longer with the Nebraska football team.

The offensive lineman is not listed on an updated version of the Huskers’ online roster. That makes him the first member of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class to leave the program.

The 6-foot-7, 332-pounder from Grantsville, Utah, committed to Nebraska in April 2020. He graduated early from high school to enroll at Nebraska, but he didn’t appear on the spring game roster and has held an uncertain status for months.

As a recruit, he chose the Huskers over finalist Iowa State and added late offers including Virginia, Vanderbilt and Cal before making his decision. Yager was ranked as the No. 82 offensive tackle in his class, according to the 247Sports composite.

Nebraska now has 13 scholarship offensive linemen, including fellow 2021 additions Henry Lutovsky and Teddy Prochazka. The team has four true freshman blockers in terms of eligibility with 2020 signees Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn receiving a free year from the pandemic. ​

