O-lineman Will Farniok won't return to the Huskers

LINCOLN — Another Husker offensive lineman — and another recruit from the 2018 class — is leaving the program.

Will Farniok submitted his paperwork to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound center appeared in four games during his three-year career. He was a backup to Cam Jurgens, who was moved from tight end to center in 2018, jumping the younger brother of four-year NU starter Matt Farniok on the depth chart.

In 2020, Matt became the team’s regular No. 2 center behind Jurgens — who for a second straight season struggled with snapping issues — while Will, who appeared against Ohio State, effectively became a third-string option. The youngest of four Farniok brothers, all of whom have played college football, Will should have three years of eligibility remaining.

Farniok is the third offensive lineman to leave the program in the offseason, joining Matthew Anderson, who transferred to Louisiana, and Boe Wilson, who transferred to Western Kentucky. Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes, both four-year starters, left for the NFL. Will Farniok also becomes the 11th member of the 2018 recruiting class to leave before his eligibility was exhausted. Two more members of that recruiting class failed to academically qualify.