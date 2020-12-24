Offensive guard Boe Wilson reportedly transferring from Nebraska

Nebraska guard Boe Wilson entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Wilson, who started 23 straight games before being replaced in the lineup by redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, played in four games this season. Wilson was a fifth-year senior this season, but he can pursue a sixth year of eligibility because of the NCAA's eligibility freeze during the pandemic. He graduated earlier this month and would be eligible immediately at a new school.

Neither Wilson nor NU confirmed the news to The World-Herald. It was reported by recruiting services with access to the portal, which has added more than 100 players this week alone.

Wilson leaving is a hit to Nebraska's depth, but he was not the guard who went in at Rutgers when Piper was pulled for a false start. Trent Hixson got the nod in that situation.

Wilson was a member of the heralded 2016 offensive line recruiting class that included Matt Farniok. Two other members, John Raridon and Bryan Brokop, transferred without starting a game.

The departure does not technically affect NU's scholarship count for next season, as the NCAA will allow teams to exceed the 85 limit by however many seniors choose to stay for another season.