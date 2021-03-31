Offensive line competition takes shape as Huskers begin spring practice

Winds blew through a concourse in the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium and joined forces with mid-40s temperatures to leave many assembled media members shivering during Nebraska football’s first in-person interviews in more than a year.
Standing a healthy social distance away, offensive line coach Greg Austin held court for more than 10 minutes in a T-shirt and shorts.
“Are you cold?” he asked a reporter at one point.
For the Huskers to take critical steps forward on offense next season, Austin said the O-linemen have to set the toughness tone now. The unit is going back to basics this spring, honing in on fundamentals and the nastiness required to hold a line of scrimmage against Big Ten defenses.
The importance of finishing blocks is high enough that Scott Frost retooled parts of the practice structure, allowing linemen to better play through the whistle with less emphasis on going fast.
“That’s a big adjustment as it relates to the boys,” Austin said. “You’ve got to take care of the boys in order to do that. If you’re not taking care of them and you’re just balls to the wall every single play, there’s a fatigue factor that’s naturally built in. If you want to get more explosive plays, you gotta stick on blocks longer. You can’t stick on blocks if you’re tired.”
Austin’s not only tasked with finding the best five blockers, but the best combination for them along a line that loses long-time starters Brenden Jaimes (left tackle) and Matt Farniok (right guard).
NU has a pair of potential cornerstones at tackle in Bryce Benhart (right) and Turner Corcoran (left), the latter made his first career start in last season’s finale at Rutgers. The next step for Benhart — beginning his third year in the program — is to turn those “flashes” of greatness into consistency, Austin said.
As for Corcoran, getting late action last year was “critical” to his offseason development.
“He’s a very mature kid,” Austin said. “We’re expecting some big things moving forward from him.”
A “stable” of others will push the youngsters, Austin said. He named Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzsche, Ezra Miller and true freshman Teddy Prochazka. Nouredin Nouili — a “surprise guy” at that position, Austin said — is also in the mix after starting seven games as a guard for Colorado State in 2019 and sitting out 2020 in Lincoln.
Cam Jurgens remains entrenched at center, and Austin said he tested this month as one of the best athletes on the team. His next step is more intangible, like having a “command presence” of the offense.
The biggest spring battles on the line will be waged at guard. Longtime NU blockers like Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando are in the mix with Banks, Nouili and Miller. So is redshirt freshman Ethan Piper (who started the last seven games at left guard in 2020) and junior Trent Hixson (who started every game at left guard in 2019).
Miller, an Iowa transfer who sat out last season and was a touted recruit out of high school, also earned mention from Frost on Monday as a player who has impressed in recent months.
“There’s a lot of things he’s rough around the edges on that we’ve got to really hone in in terms of his technique,” Austin said. “But nevertheless, good player. I expect some big things out of him as he’s in this program.”
Austin said he’s looking for guards who move people inside and can hold a firm pocket. Just as important is an ability and willingness to complement the tackle and center on either side.
“I’ve been around good players but not good team players, at guard,” Austin said. “You’ve got to be the ultimate team player at the guard position.”
Hixson, an Omaha Skutt grad, is also working at center more following the offseason transfer of backup Will Farniok.