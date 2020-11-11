Offensive penalties have been insurmountable drive killers for the Huskers

Every time the Nebraska offense committed a penalty last weekend, the same sound echoed through Northwestern’s empty stadium.

Beep…beep…beep. The Huskers — like a large vehicle backing up — were going in reverse.

Ryan Field at times Saturday sounded like an active construction zone, which is fitting considering limiting offensive flags remains a work in progress for Nebraska. Of its nine flags for 55 yards, six went against the offense for 37 yards. All five starting linemen and running back Dedrick Mills were hit with either a holding or false-start call.

“It makes you sick to your stomach because those penalties, No. 1, it’s us beating ourselves,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “That’s on everybody. … It’s very hard, statistically, to overcome that.”

The first three drives set a shaky tone in the Huskers’ 21-13 loss. A Boe Wilson false start and hold on right tackle Bryce Benhart on the opening possession turned a 2nd-and-3 into 2nd-and-18. Matt Farniok — playing center for the first time in college — false started to begin the next drive. Brenden Jaimes held on the play after that to push 2nd-and-6 to 2nd-and-13.