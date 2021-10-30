Offensive struggles in second half doom Huskers against Purdue

LINCOLN — If the Nebraska fans didn’t leave after the third interception, they left after the fourth.
After Adrian Martinez bounced a pass off Austin Allen at midfield and Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson secured the pick, the Boneyard was down to its skeleton crew. Memorial Stadium, which hours earlier housed over 85,000 fans, held maybe half that number. And the Scott Frost era reached its newest low point.
Nebraska almost recovered a late onside kick, but like so many of the almosts they’ve encountered this season, the Huskers fell just short. Purdue beat Nebraska 28-23 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Boilermakers reached 28 points after failing to score 14 in four of their past five games. Before Nebraska's final touchdown drive, which occurred with the game out of reach, it gained two first downs in the second half. And Adrian Martinez, the quarterback who Frost chose to lead his alma mater, threw four interceptions.
Martinez’s third INT came with 7:24 to play and inspired the first fan exodus of the afternoon. His pass sailed over the open Samori Toure and into the arms of Purdue safety Cam Allen. The fans booed. Martinez finished 14-of-29 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four picks as Nebraska’s offense followed a strong start with a listless, directionless second half.
NU led 17-14 at halftime behind an explosive half from Jaquez Yant (four carries, 60 yards) and two total touchdowns from Martinez. But the Huskers left their offensive rhythm in the locker room.
Nebraska managed 12 plays for 34 yards and one first down in the third quarter. The only drive that didn’t end in a punt ended with Martinez’s misguided shovel pass, which became his second interception of the day.
Purdue took a 21-17 lead, its first of the game, on a three-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell to Milton Wright with 2:47 remaining. The Boilermakers ran dueling crossing patterns in the back of the end zone and the Huskers mixed up their receivers.
The Boilermakers increased their lead to 28-17 when O’Connell found Jackson Anthrop for a nine-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-goal. O’Connell finished 34-of-45 for 233 yards and two touchdowns, none of which were thrown to top Purdue receiver David Bell (nine catches, 74 yards). The Huskers gave O’Connell plenty of time to survey second options, however, as the Blackshirts generated two sacks on Saturday.
Nebraska made the most of its only first-quarter possession, grabbing a 7-0 lead by stringing together 12 plays for 82 yards. It nearly began with disaster — Allen dropped a likely pick six on a short Martinez pass from the Nebraska 25-yard line — but ramped up with a 30-yard completion to a wide-open Zavier Betts on third and 11 and a direct snap to the running back Yant for eight.
After Martinez sneaked for a first down on third and 1 from under center — drawing a roar from the Memorial Stadium crowd — he hit Omar Manning in the flat for a 16-yard touchdown. The junior receiver fought through a tackle and pushed past another defender for his second career Husker score.
Purdue, meanwhile, moved the ball but often stalled in the clutch. A nine-play drive to open the game ended in a punt, then the 15th play of its next drive concluded with an errant 36-yard field goal try.
The Boilermakers got their first score on defense when linebacker Jalen Graham jumped a Martinez slant pass to Manning on second and 15 and took it back 45 yards to quiet the crowd. Nebraska retook the lead five plays later when Martinez ran in from four yards out on the left side after a pair of Yant bursts for 33 and 18 yards.
Purdue — which entered the game with one of the worst running offenses in the country and one available scholarship running back — carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards among six different players. The Boilermakers had been averaging 73.9 rushing yards and 31 attempts per game.
Running back Zander Horvath crossed the goal line for a 1-yard finish on third and goal late in the second quarter to complete a 14-play march — including eight run plays — to tie the game at 14-all.
Chase Contreraz, starting in place of incumbent kicker Connor Culp, hit a 33-yard field goal to help the Huskers regain the lead. The walk-on was also good on his two extra-point tries.
