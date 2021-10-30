Offensive struggles in second half doom Huskers against Purdue

Nebraska managed 12 plays for 34 yards and one first down in the third quarter. The only drive that didn’t end in a punt ended with Martinez’s misguided shovel pass, which became his second interception of the day.

Purdue took a 21-17 lead, its first of the game, on a three-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell to Milton Wright with 2:47 remaining. The Boilermakers ran dueling crossing patterns in the back of the end zone and the Huskers mixed up their receivers.

The Boilermakers increased their lead to 28-17 when O’Connell found Jackson Anthrop for a nine-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-goal. O’Connell finished 34-of-45 for 233 yards and two touchdowns, none of which were thrown to top Purdue receiver David Bell (nine catches, 74 yards). The Huskers gave O’Connell plenty of time to survey second options, however, as the Blackshirts generated two sacks on Saturday.

Nebraska made the most of its only first-quarter possession, grabbing a 7-0 lead by stringing together 12 plays for 82 yards. It nearly began with disaster — Allen dropped a likely pick six on a short Martinez pass from the Nebraska 25-yard line — but ramped up with a 30-yard completion to a wide-open Zavier Betts on third and 11 and a direct snap to the running back Yant for eight.