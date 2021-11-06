Ohio State happy with road win at Nebraska, even if stat sheet wasn't perfect

LINCOLN — Those projecting that Ohio State would play "name that score" at Memorial Stadium on Saturday weren’t listening to coach Ryan Day.
Yes, Nebraska is 3-7 after the 26-17 loss and assured of a fifth consecutive losing season. But Day knew better than to take that record as a true measure of how well the Huskers have played at times.
Instead of an "I told you so" after the game, Day said that expecting blowout victories every week — especially on the road in the Big Ten — isn’t realistic.
“It’s great to see our guys win like this,” Day said. “I’m very proud of our defense, I’m proud of the special teams. There were a lot of great performances. When you play nine conference games and your other game is Oregon, you have to bring it week in and week out.
“We have a young team, and we have to learn every single week we show up. The defense did today.”
After the win in front of the smallest announced crowd for a Nebraska home game in 15 seasons, questions were focused on the distribution of rush and pass plays. With 84 total snaps, Ohio State ran 19 more plays than the Huskers.
But the 54 pass plays to 30 rushing attempts had some wondering if Day and his staff were asking too much of redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.
“When they blitz a lot, there’s going to be an extra guy in the box, and that opens up opportunities for the pass game,” Day said. “I think we’re moving the ball, we’re doing a good job that way; we’re just not clean in some areas.
“But any time we’re talking about this after a nine-point win on the road, that’s a good thing. Against a good team that took Michigan State to overtime, they had the team up north beat, they played well against Oklahoma. This is a quality team, and we knew that coming in."
Stroud had no interest in getting into that debate, either, when asked if his two interceptions could have been avoided with more running plays.
“If my job was to run the ball, I would be a running back,” he said. “I throw the ball for a living. It might be obvious when you throw the ball and everybody runs to the ball, ‘Oh, you should have run it.’ I do my job when my number is called.”
Stroud also said Nebraska’s defense should get credit for making plays that kept the Huskers within one score until Noah Ruggles made his fourth field goal of the game with 1:29 left.
Ruggles has made four field goals in back-to-back games, the first time that has happened in the Buckeye history.
“Their defense is amazing,” Stroud said. “They’ve played everybody tough. I mean, they’ve played five top-10 teams. You have to give kudos to them. When you’re in the Big Ten, you play a lot of great teams.”
Like Day, Stroud sees the value in having to battle through close games.
“You need games like this because in the long run, you’re not going to be able to blow everybody out,” Stroud said. “I definitely think this win has more of a positive theme than a negative one. Sometimes it doesn’t go our way, so we have to fight and persevere, and I thought we did that.”
It’s difficult to quibble with the results that Stroud and his receivers had against the Blackshirts: Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes (66.7%) for 405 yards and two touchdowns. And he stuck with what was working — connecting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The 6-foot, 198-pound sophomore caught 15 passes on 18 targets for 240 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that gave Ohio State its biggest lead, 17-3. His yards were the second most Nebraska has allowed to one receiver in school history.
“It felt good, (but) I’m just a little piece of this offense,” Smith-Njigba said. “I just try to be there when they need me. C.J., we have a nice little chemistry going.”
