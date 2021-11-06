Ohio State happy with road win at Nebraska, even if stat sheet wasn't perfect

“When they blitz a lot, there’s going to be an extra guy in the box, and that opens up opportunities for the pass game,” Day said. “I think we’re moving the ball, we’re doing a good job that way; we’re just not clean in some areas.

“But any time we’re talking about this after a nine-point win on the road, that’s a good thing. Against a good team that took Michigan State to overtime, they had the team up north beat, they played well against Oklahoma. This is a quality team, and we knew that coming in."

Stroud had no interest in getting into that debate, either, when asked if his two interceptions could have been avoided with more running plays.

“If my job was to run the ball, I would be a running back,” he said. “I throw the ball for a living. It might be obvious when you throw the ball and everybody runs to the ball, ‘Oh, you should have run it.’ I do my job when my number is called.”

Stroud also said Nebraska’s defense should get credit for making plays that kept the Huskers within one score until Noah Ruggles made his fourth field goal of the game with 1:29 left.

Ruggles has made four field goals in back-to-back games, the first time that has happened in the Buckeye history.