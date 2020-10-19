Ohio State has been the Huskers' nightmare except for one 'magical' night in Lincoln

This article was originally published in 2018, but has been updated for 2020.

The Huskers are 1-7 all time against the Buckeyes, but they were close to being 0-8.

On Oct. 8, 2011, the Huskers, playing in their first Big Ten home game, trailed by 21 halfway through the third quarter. The largest comeback in school history? Seventeen, done four times.

The Huskers needed a little magic.

They got it.

With Ohio State up 27-6, then-defensive coordinator Carl Pelini frustratingly scribbled on his white board as criticism from coach Bo Pelini and the Memorial Stadium crowd surrounded him. The memories of a 48-17 loss to Wisconsin the previous week still weighed heavily on the minds of Husker nation. Then one senior stood up.

Linebacker Lavonte David.

From Sam McKewon: "He stood above his coordinator, faced his whole unit and rapidly tapped his temple. 'Be smart!' he said. He did not yell, but he didn’t stop, either. 'Be smart! Be smart! Stay up! We’re not out of this!' "

Minutes later, he hit OSU quarterback Braxton Miller in the chest, dislodged the ball and recovered the fumble.