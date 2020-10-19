Ohio State has been the Huskers' nightmare except for one 'magical' night in Lincoln

This article was originally published in 2018, but has been updated for 2020.
The Huskers are 1-7 all time against the Buckeyes, but they were close to being 0-8.
On Oct. 8, 2011, the Huskers, playing in their first Big Ten home game, trailed by 21 halfway through the third quarter. The largest comeback in school history? Seventeen, done four times.
The Huskers needed a little magic.
They got it.
With Ohio State up 27-6, then-defensive coordinator Carl Pelini frustratingly scribbled on his white board as criticism from coach Bo Pelini and the Memorial Stadium crowd surrounded him. The memories of a 48-17 loss to Wisconsin the previous week still weighed heavily on the minds of Husker nation. Then one senior stood up.
Linebacker Lavonte David.
From Sam McKewon: "He stood above his coordinator, faced his whole unit and rapidly tapped his temple. 'Be smart!' he said. He did not yell, but he didn’t stop, either. 'Be smart! Be smart! Stay up! We’re not out of this!' "
Minutes later, he hit OSU quarterback Braxton Miller in the chest, dislodged the ball and recovered the fumble.
Two plays later, Taylor Martinez scored on an 18-yard touchdown. The next drive, Martinez had 80 total yards — 72 through the air — including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Enunwa to cut the lead to 27-20 with 1:44 to play in the third quarter.
Martinez tied the game with a 30-yard TD pass to Rex Burkhead, who ran in the game-winning score from 17 yards out with 5:10 left in the game.
Since surrendering Ohio State's final touchdown of the game, the Blackshirts allowed just three first downs.
So how have Nebraska's games against the Buckeyes gone otherwise? Well ...
» Sept. 24, 1955: Nebraska lost 28-20 to No. 6 Ohio State, a much closer game than anticipated. "The game was so fiercely contested Coach Woody Hayes was forced to call upon a near iron-man performance from Howard (Hopalong) Cassady. Ohio State's All-America back," Gregg McBride wrote in The World-Herald. "The swivel-hipped Cassady was the difference."
» Sept. 29, 1956: Ohio State had 62 yards passing at halftime. A win for the Huskers, right? Not quite. That was more passing yards than the Buckeyes totaled in any complete game the prior season. No. 8 OSU went on to win 34-7.
» Oct. 6, 2012: Nebraska built a first-quarter lead and then things went sour. The Buckeyes had 498 yards on 62 plays, including 371 on the ground, en route to a 63-38 victory over the Huskers, who had four turnovers and nine penalties.
» Nov. 5, 2016: No. 6 Ohio State scored 55 unanswered points to win 62-3, handing the No. 9 Huskers their second worst loss in program history. The Buckeyes lost a fumble but never punted as the offense totaled 590 yards on 86 plays.
» Oct. 14, 2017: The Buckeyes did it again, this time handing the Huskers their second worst conference home loss in program history, 56-14. Ohio State had no turnovers or punts. “We really just had a hard time, obviously, keeping up with what they were doing,” then-coach Mike Riley said afterward. A bright spot? JD Spielman had the only 200-yard receiving game in Husker history.
» Nov. 3, 2018: If there ever was a moral victory, this would be it. The Huskers, who led at halftime, couldn't overcome a rough third quarter in a 36-31 loss. “That is a big step forward,” Scott Frost said.
» Sept. 28, 2019: The postgame mood was a jarring shift from the upward and ascendant tone of the preceding week, when ESPN’s “College GameDay” visited campus and Nebraska unveiled a $155 million facility plan. NU had reason to think it could hang with the Buckeyes. But TV shows, facility renderings and flyovers don’t win big games.
Notes
» Ohio State averages 44.3 points per game, the most of any team Nebraska has played multiple times. The most overall? Iowa Pre-Flight, which scored 46 in its lone meeting with the Huskers on Nov. 21, 1942.
» The Buckeyes went 22 possessions without punting against Nebraska until a boot in 2018.
» Nebraska has one player from Ohio, offensive lineman Matt Sichterman. Overall, 51 Ohio natives have played for the Huskers, including Frank Solich. The Buckeyes have no Nebraskans on their roster.
» Nebraska came from behind after trailing by 17 points four times: 1991 at Kansas, 2002 at Texas A&M, 2012 vs. Wisconsin and 2014 at Iowa.
» The Huskers are 15-4 all time on Oct. 24. The first was a 6-0 win over Illinois in 1892. The most recent was a 30-28 loss to Northwestern in 2015.
