Ohio State is formidable, but Nebraska has faced similar foes in past season openers

Three-and-out

1. Adrian Martinez has long been making splash plays as Nebraska's quarterback. Can he make the smart, simple plays over and over and over again? The NU offense has to work for Martinez — or Luke McCaffrey — which means making good reads, limiting dangerous turnovers and keeping his wits about him.

2. Nebraska may as well start stopping Wisconsin's run game next week by doing a good job against OSU's run game this week. The Buckeyes and Badgers run games' were both like hot knives through Blackshirt butter in 2019, so keep a jeweler's eye on the Husker front seven. How do they fit in the run game? Do the nose tackles get blown out of their spots? Do linebackers get caught in traffic? Is the tackling of the team variety or one-on-one whiffs?

3. If Nebraska special teams don't actively hinder the Huskers' efforts, it will be an upgrade from a boorish 2019 showing. Ohio State brings back elite specialists and is regularly strong throughout the third phase, so don't expect NU to win this particular matchup. But if the swath of new Husker contributors can play somewhat close to even, it gives the other units a little more margin for error.

— Sam McKewon and Evan Bland