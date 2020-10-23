Ohio State is formidable, but Nebraska has faced similar foes in past season openers

LINCOLN — Andy Means remembers the bus ride and the evening sky. The Bear’s den was aglow and filling up with fans.
The former Nebraska cornerback — and current Millard South football coach — started his first collegiate game at the hardest Husker opener of them all: Sept. 2, 1978, at No. 1 Alabama.
“It was kind of intimidating driving up to that stadium at night,” Means said of NU’s entourage arriving at Legion Field, which was about to hold a record crowd of more than 77,000. “It was on ABC — ESPN didn’t come out until a year later — and everybody saw it. And you knew everybody was going to see you play.”
A Saturday night date that no Husker fan would miss — unless they were at the Nebraska State Fair that night listening to Johnny Cash.
“All you folks at the Nebraska State Fair, just hang on to your cotton candy,” Keith Jackson said on the ABC broadcast. “I know Dolly Parton was there last night and Johnny Cash has been entertaining you, but stick with us. We think you’re going to enjoy what your football team does here against Alabama. Nebraska and the Tide, ready to go!”
Nebraska beat Alabama 31-24 the previous year in Lincoln. That loss kept the Crimson Tide from the national title. The 1978 season opener — one of the few road season openers in Husker history, and one of three times NU played a national champion to open the season — was revenge of sorts for Alabama, and a launching pad for another title run.
The Crimson Tide — featuring Tony Nathan and Dwight Stephenson, among others — were every bit as formidable as the Ohio State team NU will face Saturday in the oddest season opener in program history. One key difference between Saturday’s game and the 1978 tilt — minus the COVID-19 pandemic and the empty Horseshoe — was Nebraska’s chances going into the contest. Against Alabama, the Huskers had two hard weeks of two-a-day practices to prepare. Plus, they were one of the best teams in country heading into the season.
“They ran the wishbone, they were really, really good, and they had a legend on their sideline, but we had a legend on our sideline, too,” Means said, referencing Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nebraska coach Tom Osborne. “We felt like were able to play on their level. There was no sense of ‘Jeez, they were way better than we are.’”
Alabama was, indeed, a little better that night in a 20-3 win. The game turned in the second quarter on a touchdown drive that pleased Bryant.
“We were playing pretty good — and then they drove 99 yards on us,” Means said. NU helped the Tide win the national title by beating No. 1 Oklahoma two months later.
The Buckeyes have been “way” better than the Huskers in recent history, outscoring Nebraska 62-3, 56-14, 36-31 and 48-7 the past four games. The lone close call, in 2018, featured an OSU team that current Husker coach Scott Frost freely admits didn’t play their best game. In 2019, Ohio State played to its peak — and it showed in the score.
Which made the 2020 trip to Ohio Stadium daunting enough. It was originally supposed during a late-season run of challenging games but in its third iteration of a league schedule, the conference paired the Huskers and Buckeyes for the first of an eight-game season.
"I don't think it's a coincidence,” Frost said, alluding to NU and OSU’s willingness to fight for a Big Ten football season when other league schools were eyeballing a spring schedule.
The decision still left NU Athletic Director Bill Moos frustrated.
“I’m sure my friend Gene Smith is smiling today,” Moos said of the OSU athletic director in mid-September. “His friend, Bill Moos, is not.”
The excellence of Ohio State — a football titan that has won, like Nebraska, more than 900 games in its history — was compounded, Moos said, by NU having to do everything for the first time in a pandemic. Travel on a plane. Get daily COVID-19 tests. Eat meals. Warmup and play in an empty stadium. The usual season-opener stuff, made more complex.
Frost seemed comfortable enough with the travel arrangements 48 hours before the game. And he liked the mindset of his team, which spent a month in training for Saturday’s game. Frost’s “desire to excel, no fear of failure” mantra may be particularly important in a game where the smattering of family and friends in the stands won’t provide much juice.
"I'm (eager) to see their response when, inevitably, Ohio State makes a play or two on us, hits us in the mouth, scores on us," Frost said. "Whatever happens, I want to see a bunch of guys who don't like that but aren't afraid of the next play and go out and continue to try and make great plays.
"That's all we can do. I feel good about that, but we also have to respond the right way during the games."
That's the kind of confidence another former Husker quarterback, Steve Taylor, wants to hear heading into Saturday’s game.
“Do you think Ohio State is complaining about playing us? I don’t think so,” Taylor said. “Let’s line up and play and get better.”
Taylor has more experience than most Huskers with difficult season openers. His first start in 1986 came against Florida State in Lincoln. In 1988, Osborne came to his team before the season and asked: Did NU want to play in the Kickoff Classic game against Texas A&M, the defending Cotton Bowl champions?
“You don’t want to lose early, but we all voted to play A&M,” Taylor said. “We wanted that, we encouraged that. We were at the top. When you’re the best, you want to play the best. You don’t care if it’s the first game or the last game.
"Our mindset was totally different than today’s environment. I’m confident every quarterback before me or shortly thereafter me felt the same way. We didn’t care who we were playing or where. We just wanted to play football.”
NU trailed at halftime of both the FSU and A&M game. Taylor engineered comebacks in each. The '88 Aggies featured the “Blitz Brothers” — Aaron Wallace and John Roper, who combined for 29½ sacks — and more than 20 eventual NFL draftees.
Ohio State, with a roster recruited by former coach Urban Meyer and developed by Ryan Day, could have at least that many NFL draftees — perhaps more.
Quarterback Justin Fields, a Heisman Trophy candidate, is expected to go in the first five picks of the 2021 draft. Guard Wyatt Davis and corner Shaun Wade, both of whom opted back into the season once the Big Ten gave the green light, are projected first-round picks, as well. All three lobbied for the season because OSU, along with Alabama and Clemson, are on a shortlist of College Football Playoff contenders.
NU has opened its season with the eventual national champion a few times. Alabama in 1978 was one. The 1940 Huskers — who played in the Rose Bowl — opened at Minnesota, which beat the Huskers 13-7 and eventually claimed a national title. In 1923, NU lost 24-7 at Red Grange’s Illinois squad, which claimed a retroactive national title. Two years later, the Huskers shut out Grange and the Illini 14-0.
Other games may more applicable.
NU lost 31-21 to USC in 1969; the Trojans finished 10-0-1 that season. In 1981, Nebraska lost 10-7 at Iowa, which eventually played in the Rose Bowl. The Huskers rocked Penn State in the 1983 Kickoff Classic; the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 4 at the time, but finished 8-4-1. The biggest stunner may have been in 1960, when Nebraska in helmets and uniforms that looked more like Alabama, opened with a 14-13 win at No. 4 Texas thanks to a long Pat Fischer punt return.
“This is better than Oklahoma,” said a Husker player after that one.
An upset of Ohio State on Saturday may feel that sweet. Nebraska is a 26-point underdog, the same as it was in 2017 at Penn State, late in the Mike Riley era. NU covered the spread that day. It did same in 2004, when on a trip to 30-point favorite Oklahoma, it squeaked out a late field goal for a 30-3 loss to the Sooners.
So the odds are longer than they’ve ever been for a season-opening game because the Buckeyes are really good and the atmosphere will be pandemically strange. The Horseshoe is one of the cathedrals of the sport, a hall of giants and, when full, a wall of sound.
Nebraska players and coaches may very well be able to hear their own footsteps Saturday. A white noise murmur track, allowed in Big Ten stadiums, only goes so far.
Taylor, who works on the Husker Sports Network’s postgame radio call-in show, is ready to see what the Huskers have cooking.
“I have no expectations,” Taylor said. “That’s why I’m so excited about the season. Are we going to surprise some people? Let’s see what we can do.”
