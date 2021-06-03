Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson, a five-star DB, visits Nebraska

Nebraska hosted an Ohio State transfer defensive back on campus Thursday as it looks to add depth to its secondary.

Tyreke Johnson, a former five-star recruit from Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian Academy, has NU among his top options, according to a source familiar with Johnson’s recruitment.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) was in the 2018 recruiting class. He had eight tackles over three seasons at OSU and entered the transfer portal in May. He attended the same high school that produced current Husker safety Deontai Williams.

Johnson would be another piece in a Husker secondary that lost three of its 2020 recruits to transfers within months of their arrival. Another 2020 defensive back signee, Nadab Joseph, battled injuries in the spring. Two more, Braxton Clark and Myles Farmer, are returning from injuries.

The Huskers have pursued other transfer DBs this spring as well.

