LINCOLN — Fans were still trickling out of Memorial Stadium after the latest Nebraska disappointment as Scott Frost considered why the wins keep refusing to show up.

The coach laid out a few familiar talking points — shaky execution, a lack of consistent motivation, untimely mistakes. He mixed in a new one too.

“We’re a good team,” Frost said. “We’re not a great team talent-wise.”

Setting aside the question of whether Nebraska needs great talent to beat Minnesota and Purdue, there’s no debating the Huskers’ opponent Saturday morning will feature one of the best collections of players in the country. Gobs of former five- and four-star prospects. Future high NFL draft picks.

Other Big Red bogeymen like Iowa and Wisconsin continue to best Nebraska on the strength of defined identities and brute force in the trenches. But Ohio State — winner of six straight over NU — has dominated with generally superior personnel that’s been evident in blowouts across almost every annual meeting since 2016.

As the Buckeyes discuss their place in the College Football Playoff rankings and the Huskers eye the probability of yet another losing season, ability will again be a factor as the teams play out their latest encounter before a national FOX audience.

But just how far does Nebraska’s talent gap still have to go? Players insisted all week it’s certainly not wide enough to write them off Saturday, or anytime in November as they face No. 5 Ohio State, No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa.

“We can match up with them,” defensive lineman Damion Daniels said. “We can match up with anybody in the country.”

Said D-lineman Casey Rogers: “I think (the Buckeyes) probably have the best talent all around. But that’s what we want to play against, because we think we have the best talent too.”

And cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: “It’s not a big gap. We’ve got the same players, bro.”

The difference in recruiting success is a significant — but not insurmountable — disadvantage for Big Red. Nebraska’s average class ranking over the last five cycles according to 247Sports is 20th. Ohio State’s is fifth.

Those hauls have manifested into fairly even defenses this year, with both hovering around the top 25 nationally in points allowed and other key metrics. OSU’s 11 starters include nine four-stars and a five-star, with as many as five 2022 draft picks including edge rusher Zach Harrison, defensive lineman Garrett Haskell and cornerback Sevyn Banks. The older Blackshirts feature four four-stars and seven three-stars, with draft possibilities like Taylor-Britt, Daniels, linebacker JoJo Domann and safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are loaded on offense with five five-star recruits and three others who are projected early-round draft picks. Left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson may all go on day one in the April draft. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud and true freshman TreVeyon Henderson — the top-rated running back in the 2021 cycle — are already Heisman Trophy contenders.

NU counters with six four-star players on offense. Tight end Austin Allen — a three-star recruit in 2017 — is perhaps the best bet to make an NFL roster next year.

Four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, who may also opt to test the professional waters after this season, said whatever talent gap existed in 2018 — his and Frost's first season — has gradually shrunk since then. NU played almost even with the four-time-defending Big Ten champs for a half in 2020 before falling 52-17.

“I don’t view it as a talent thing for us,” Martinez said. “It’s got to be execution. We have to go out there and be sharp. That’s what the best teams do. Ohio State has the talent and they’re sharp as well.”

If talent acquisition is important, developing it is even more crucial at Nebraska, Erik Chinander said. The Husker defensive coordinator used the Blackshirts as an illustration, pointing to starters like defensive lineman Ben Stille, inside linebacker Luke Reimer and Domann as examples of players who arrived as less-heralded prospects and became key contributors.

“That’s how you close the gap,” Chinander said.

If NFL draft picks are the measurement, Ohio State has created a chasm while molding its own high-quality clay into more finished products. The program has seen at least seven players taken in each of the last six drafts, including 10 each in 2020 and 2021. Nebraska has had 10 total picks since 2016.

The disparity is even greater among the top pro prospects. The Buckeyes have had 19 first-round draft picks since the Huskers' last one, Prince Amukamara in 2011.

“The biggest obstacle you have to overcome against them is they’ve got a bunch of future NFL guys and good coaches,” Frost said. “So you’re going to have to execute really well and take advantage of the opportunities you get.”

As slim as Nebraska’s margin for error has been this year — all six losses by one score — Frost wondered this week about the difference one player could make in flipping the narrative. What if left tackle Brenden Jaimes had elected to return this season instead of jumping to the NFL? Or if playmaker Wan’Dale Robinson didn’t transfer? Or if Connor Culp had carried his Big Ten kicker of the year performance into this fall?

Offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili offered perhaps the best advice to his team as it prepares to open as 15-point underdogs at home: Don’t let rankings and the Ohio State brand become bigger than they are.

“Obviously they look good in the jerseys,” Nouili said. “But you gotta think about the fact that you’re playing a player, not the team.”

Another sage nugget came from Stille, a sixth-year defender who turns 24 next week and has more Ohio State experience than any of his coaches. He said the games have never been about ability alone. The Huskers need a good plan, intensity and a few breaks, not a roster overhaul.

Maybe this is the week it happens. Why not Nebraska?

“Across Division I football I don’t think the talent gap is very big,” Stille said. “I think it’s a lot smaller than it was years ago. You’ve got to come play every week.”

