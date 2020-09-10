Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin pile on criticism of Big Ten leadership

Two of the Big Ten’s most high-profile football coaches added their own sharp critiques Thursday to mounting public pressure against the league and how it has handled the postponement of fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost one month after the Big Ten announced its decision, both Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Penn State coach James Franklin blasted conference leadership for continuing to stay vague or silent about its logic in the decision as well as regarding any plans for when football season might begin.
Day, whose Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll, issued a statement in which he called communication from the league “disappointing and unclear.” Notably, he said the Big Ten’s medical subcommittee has done “an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October.”
It’s not too late for Big Ten teams to have the chance to compete for a national title, Day said. Most league coaches — whose teams are currently limited to 12 hours of football activities each week — have said they would need two or three weeks of full practice to be ready to play a game.
One notable exception is Wisconsin, which on Wednesday announced the football team would take a two-week pause from workouts because of unspecified COVID-19 issues.
Big 12 and ACC schools open their seasons this weekend, with the SEC following Sept. 26. The Pac-12 and Big Ten remain the two Power Five leagues still sitting out.
“These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to," Day wrote, "but the one that hurts the most is, ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we can’t?’"
Franklin also didn’t mince words during an a radio interview with ESPN. He said he didn’t have a problem with the decision to postpone. But the timing and logic of it are a much different story.
“I think a big part of leadership is to be able to deliver answers to people’s questions and also to be able to drive people towards a vision and drive people towards a plan,” Franklin said. “Right now, we don’t have those things.”
Franklin said he has never been told or understood exactly why the season was shut down in the first place. And he’s heard virtually no dialogue since about a potential return to action.
Commissioner Kevin Warren has led discussions behind the scenes, while the league has acknowledged the actual vote to postpone was made in an 11-3 decision by Big Ten presidents and chancellors. Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State were the dissenting votes.
“The reality is, we’re dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward,” Franklin said. “It’s been challenging. It truly has. In terms of where we’re at, I’m not really sure. I think that’s part of the problem.”
Other coaches have also expressed frustration in recent days about the ongoing football purgatory. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh joined a rally last week organized by parents of his players to make clear their desire to play.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost told The World-Herald last weekend he has had no communication from his bosses or the league about what’s next. He said he thinks there will be a season, but didn’t know if it would begin as soon as October or as late as January.
“We’re in a holding pattern right now,” Frost said. “It’s been a roller coaster. Every day we come in here we think it’s going to be an 80% chance and a 10% chance and a 50% chance. We need some people to make some decisions so we can know where we’re going. The clock is ticking.”
Frost later added: “At the end of the day, it comes down to the vote of the presidents. I think they can be steered in a direction by the conference. There were a lot of concerns that they had, and I’m not sure those concerns have been addressed.”
An NU spokesperson said Thursday that Frost had no new public comments to add.
Public pressure continues to blast the league elsewhere as well. The lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players continues to move forward, with the Lancaster County district court ordering the league to produce more documents related to its decision by this weekend. Lawmakers from states across the Big Ten footprint have written letters asking for clarity and reconsideration on the decision. Parents from the majority of league schools have united to issue an aligned message for more transparency.
Amid a massive budget shortfall, Minnesota on Thursday also announced it would cut three men's sports — indoor/outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis — at the end of the 2020-21 season.
