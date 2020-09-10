Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin pile on criticism of Big Ten leadership

Other coaches have also expressed frustration in recent days about the ongoing football purgatory. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh joined a rally last week organized by parents of his players to make clear their desire to play.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost told The World-Herald last weekend he has had no communication from his bosses or the league about what’s next. He said he thinks there will be a season, but didn’t know if it would begin as soon as October or as late as January.

“We’re in a holding pattern right now,” Frost said. “It’s been a roller coaster. Every day we come in here we think it’s going to be an 80% chance and a 10% chance and a 50% chance. We need some people to make some decisions so we can know where we’re going. The clock is ticking.”

Frost later added: “At the end of the day, it comes down to the vote of the presidents. I think they can be steered in a direction by the conference. There were a lot of concerns that they had, and I’m not sure those concerns have been addressed.”

An NU spokesperson said Thursday that Frost had no new public comments to add.