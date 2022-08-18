Ohio will name its football field after Frank Solich

ATHENS, Ohio — Though Frank Solich retired as coach of Ohio after the 2020 season, he is part of the football program again. And will be for a long time.

The university announced Thursday that it will name the football field at Peden Stadium after the former Husker player and coach.

"I'm honored by the recognition and give credit to all the players and coaches who have been with me along the way," Solich said in the school's press release. "The support from Bobcats students, fans and donors has always been appreciated and I thank them as well for their part in our success."

Solich was a fullback with Huskers under Bob Devaney from 1963 to 1965, and after coaching stints at Omaha Holy Name and Lincoln Southeast, returned to NU in 1979. He was an assistant until 1998, when he was promoted to replace Tom Osborne as coach. The Huskers were 58-19 under Solich before his controversial firing after the 2003 regular season.

Solich took over the Bobcats in 2005. He compiled a 115-82 record and has the second most wins in Mid-American Conference history.

Under Solich, Ohio had 12 consecutive non-losing seasons, including six years with at least nine victories. The Bobcats won division titles in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016, when he was named the league's coach of the year.