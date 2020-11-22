Oklahoma challenged the 1970 Huskers, but the Sooners couldn't beat them

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

The legendary Game of the Century was a year away. No two-week buildup, no Sports Illustrated cover.

Nebraska-Oklahoma of 1970 was still for the Big Eight title. But if the Sooners won, it would have been regarded as an upset even in their home state. To the Daily Oklahoman newspaper, Nebraska was the “unbeaten, Orange Bowl-bound behemoth.”

At his weekly press luncheon the Monday before the game, Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks finished his analysis of the Huskers by saying, “It would be some chore for us to stop ‘em. If I was a golfer, I’d think I’d have to shoot a low number.”

Oklahoma was 6-3 and 4-1 in the Big Eight when it met the 9-0-1, 6-0 Huskers.