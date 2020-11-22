Oklahoma challenged the 1970 Huskers, but the Sooners couldn't beat them

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
The legendary Game of the Century was a year away. No two-week buildup, no Sports Illustrated cover.
Nebraska-Oklahoma of 1970 was still for the Big Eight title. But if the Sooners won, it would have been regarded as an upset even in their home state. To the Daily Oklahoman newspaper, Nebraska was the “unbeaten, Orange Bowl-bound behemoth.”
At his weekly press luncheon the Monday before the game, Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks finished his analysis of the Huskers by saying, “It would be some chore for us to stop ‘em. If I was a golfer, I’d think I’d have to shoot a low number.”
Oklahoma was 6-3 and 4-1 in the Big Eight when it met the 9-0-1, 6-0 Huskers.
How Bob Hurt of the Daily Oklahoman viewed the Huskers’ hard-fought win:
Nebraska remains unbeaten but not unchallenged.
In the sellout crowd of 67,392, fingernails decreased and pulse rates increased this murky Saturday before Nebraska’s touchdown 7:42 from the end doomed Oklahoma 28-21.
There was tangible consolation in defeat. Despite a so-so 6-4 record, the steadily improving Sooners were invited to the Bluebonnet Bowl. They voted to accept and will play Alabama.
The touchdown which wrapped up an undefeated regular season and undisputed Big Eight championship for the Huskers was scored by quarterback Jerry Tagge.
That was appropriate casting. The 215-pound quarterback taunted the Sooners more than any one Husker. He was master of the third down, a first down about to happen….
If the Huskers are the third-best college team in the country, as the Associated Press poll says they are, Oklahoma was No. 3½ on Saturday.
The Sooners bounced back by winning their Bedlam game against Oklahoma State 66-6, then tied Alabama 24-24 on New Year’s Eve to finish 7-4-1 and set the stage for 1971.
March to No. 1 series
Keeping legendary Huskers together falls on shoulders of 'Red Beran'
Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions
Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves
March to No. 1: Huskers make believers of Deacons
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener
Wake Forest found a Husker team that was 'very hard to beat' in 1970
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers made Tom Osborne's Husker offense come to life
March to No. 1: Trojans Use 3rd Comeback To Tie the Huskers, 21-21
Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm
USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers
With two future Outland winners, defensive line keyed Huskers' title drive in 1970
March to No. 1: Husker Air Force Captures Army
McKewon: A general lost a bathrobe to Nebraska's governor when the 1970 Huskers beat Army
Army couldn't find the right quarterback to battle the 1970 Husker defense
March to No. 1: Early Scarlet surge puts away Minnesota
Omaha's best led Huskers past Minnesota, but bigger tests remained in 1970 season
Bob Devaney's Huskers 'manhandled' Minnesota in 1970
One big hit 50 years ago defined the Nebraska-Missouri football rivalry
March to No. 1: Alert Nebraska Blackshirts Turn Mizzou into M-i-s-e-r-y
McKewon: After beating Missouri, 1970 Huskers got their first No. 1 vote
Huskers 'bruised' Missouri in 1970 Big Eight opener
The 1970 Huskers didn't just have one great QB. They had two
March to No. 1: Huskers Overcome Perky K.U.'s Lead
Kansas knew 1970 Huskers were 'fearsome' even before their game
McKewon: What made Nebraska so hard to beat in 1970? The Huskers' backups
Nebraska's 1970 champions were built by Husker Power and a pole vaulter with a bad back
March to No. 1: Cornhuskers unsaddle Cowboys
Chatelain: 1970 Huskers could throw knockout punches in so many ways
Huskers blended 'finesse, muscle and opportunism' in 1970 win over Oklahoma State
Nebraska had plenty of talent in 1970, but their coaches made the Huskers go the distance
March to No. 1: Buffaloes are Vanishing, 29 to 13
Livingston: Nebraska's 1970 football program could be road map for current Huskers
Colorado 'felt the sting' of 1970 Huskers offense
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.