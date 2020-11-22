 Skip to main content
Oklahoma challenged the 1970 Huskers, but the Sooners couldn't beat them
Oklahoma challenged the 1970 Huskers, but the Sooners couldn't beat them

Oklahoma, Nebraska

Oklahoma and Nebraska battled for the Big Eight title in 1970 with NU coming out on top. Stu Pospisil has more on Sooners' side of their loss to the Huskers.

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

The legendary Game of the Century was a year away. No two-week buildup, no Sports Illustrated cover.

Nebraska-Oklahoma of 1970 was still for the Big Eight title. But if the Sooners won, it would have been regarded as an upset even in their home state. To the Daily Oklahoman newspaper, Nebraska was the “unbeaten, Orange Bowl-bound behemoth.”

At his weekly press luncheon the Monday before the game, Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks finished his analysis of the Huskers by saying, “It would be some chore for us to stop ‘em. If I was a golfer, I’d think I’d have to shoot a low number.”

Oklahoma was 6-3 and 4-1 in the Big Eight when it met the 9-0-1, 6-0 Huskers.

How Bob Hurt of the Daily Oklahoman viewed the Huskers’ hard-fought win:

Nebraska remains unbeaten but not unchallenged.

In the sellout crowd of 67,392, fingernails decreased and pulse rates increased this murky Saturday before Nebraska’s touchdown 7:42 from the end doomed Oklahoma 28-21.

There was tangible consolation in defeat. Despite a so-so 6-4 record, the steadily improving Sooners were invited to the Bluebonnet Bowl. They voted to accept and will play Alabama.

"Devaney: Birth of a Dynasty"

The touchdown which wrapped up an undefeated regular season and undisputed Big Eight championship for the Huskers was scored by quarterback Jerry Tagge.

That was appropriate casting. The 215-pound quarterback taunted the Sooners more than any one Husker. He was master of the third down, a first down about to happen….

If the Huskers are the third-best college team in the country, as the Associated Press poll says they are, Oklahoma was No. 3½ on Saturday.

The Sooners bounced back by winning their Bedlam game against Oklahoma State 66-6, then tied Alabama 24-24 on New Year’s Eve to finish 7-4-1 and set the stage for 1971.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

