Oklahoma critical of Fox over kickoff time against Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s big non-conference game at Oklahoma will kick off before noon on Sept. 18, and OU’s football program, in a rare criticism of a TV partner, expressed its extreme displeasure at the decision.

“We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m.,” read a statement from Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. “We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests.”

The TV partner, in this case, is Fox, which traditionally broadcasts its biggest game of the day at 11 a.m. as part of its Big Noon football scheduling. Presumably, OU wanted a later kickoff time for the game, perhaps even Saturday night, where it would have run up against Auburn at Penn State on ABC/ESPN.

Nebraska football played a lot of afternoon football in 2020. For at least the first month of the 2021 schedule — and for the Black Friday game against Iowa — the Huskers will do so again.