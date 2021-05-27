Oklahoma critical of Fox over kickoff time against Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s big non-conference game at Oklahoma will kick off before noon on Sept. 18, and OU’s football program, in a rare criticism of a TV partner, expressed its extreme displeasure at the decision.
“We are bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m.,” read a statement from Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. “We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests.”
The TV partner, in this case, is Fox, which traditionally broadcasts its biggest game of the day at 11 a.m. as part of its Big Noon football scheduling. Presumably, OU wanted a later kickoff time for the game, perhaps even Saturday night, where it would have run up against Auburn at Penn State on ABC/ESPN.
Nebraska football played a lot of afternoon football in 2020. For at least the first month of the 2021 schedule — and for the Black Friday game against Iowa — the Huskers will do so again.
The Big Ten on Thursday released start times for the first month of games and TV designations for most of the games. Nebraska's Week Zero Aug. 28 game at Illinois will be a noon kickoff in Champaign and televised on Fox. The Huskers' Sept. 18 game at Oklahoma — the 50th Anniversary of the Game of the Century — will be an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox as well. NU's Sept. 4 home opener vs. Fordham will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network. BTN will have the Huskers' Sept. 11 home game with Buffalo, as well, That game will kick off at 2:30.
The Nov. 26 Black Friday game with Iowa will be televised on BTN — as it was in 2019 — and will kick off at 12:30 p.m.
The Huskers' only night contest, at this point, is a 6:30 p.m. home game against Northwestern on Oct. 2. The TV network has not yet been decided. Nebraska's Nov. 20 game at Wisconsin will be televised on one of ESPN/ABC's networks but a time has not yet been designated. The league typically tries to avoid night games in November but has been flexible in recent years with staging night games.
Nebraska played one such game at Rutgers in mid-December, when the temps dipped into frigid territory a week before Christmas. It was NU's only night game of the COVID-truncated 2020 season.
The Sooners, despite being one of the top teams in the nation, get a lot of early games, too. Its annual game against Texas — played in Dallas — is typically an 11:00 a.m. kickoff, as is a number of OU home games each year that fit into the early television window before top SEC teams tend to dominate the 2:30 and evening windows.
Nebraska and Oklahoma’s most recent games, played before the Huskers left the Big 12, were at night, including the 2010 Big 12 Championship. The 2008 and 2009 games were played at night, as well. The 2004 game was played at night while the 2005 game was played in Lincoln during the day.
Rarely has the game been staged at night, especially when the two teams played each other annually. The 2000 and 2001 tilts — when both Huskers and Sooners were among the nation’s best teams — both kicked off at 11.
Kickoff times
» Aug. 28 at Illinois, noon on FOX
» Sept. 4 vs. Fordham, 11 a.m. on BTN (home opener)
» Sept. 11 vs. Buffalo, 2:30 p.m. on BTN
» Sept. 18 at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. on FOX (50th anniversary of the Game of the Century)
» Oct. 2 vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. TV to be determined
» Nov. 26 vs. Iowa, 12:30 p.m. on BTN (Black Friday)