Oklahoma DB puts one-handed interception against Nebraska on T-shirt

The NIL era has created a new opportunity for college football players — putting highlight plays on T-shirts.

That's what Oklahoma defensive back D.J. Graham did with the one-handed interception he made against Nebraska on Saturday. The T-shirt features an illustrated version of Graham skying up against a greyed-out opponent to make the grab.

If you're interested in wearing it — or in the case of Husker fans, perhaps burning it or donating it to charity — you can purchase it at BreakingT.com/DJG.

It was certainly a spectacular catch — just ignore the fact that Graham would have been better off batting the ball down.

The play came on fourth down with Nebraska trailing 23-9 and a little more than eight minutes left in the game. Needing 18 yards to pick up the first, Adrian Martinez scrambled to his right and threw up a desperation pass toward the end zone.

That's when Graham made the interception — though by catching it he cost his team 21 yards as they then took over at their own 3-yard line instead of the 24.

The Sooners went three-and-out on the next possession and punted it back to Nebraska, which scored three plays later to make it a seven-point game.