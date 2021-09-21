 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma DB puts one-handed interception against Nebraska on T-shirt
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Oklahoma DB puts one-handed interception against Nebraska on T-shirt

DJ Graham

DJ Graham celebrates after a one-handed interception against the Huskers.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Tom Shatel's Press Pass: Tom and Sam talk Michigan State

The NIL era has created a new opportunity for college football players — putting highlight plays on T-shirts.

That's what Oklahoma defensive back D.J. Graham did with the one-handed interception he made against Nebraska on Saturday. The T-shirt features an illustrated version of Graham skying up against a greyed-out opponent to make the grab.

If you're interested in wearing it — or in the case of Husker fans, perhaps burning it or donating it to charity — you can purchase it at BreakingT.com/DJG.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

It was certainly a spectacular catch — just ignore the fact that Graham would have been better off batting the ball down.

The play came on fourth down with Nebraska trailing 23-9 and a little more than eight minutes left in the game. Needing 18 yards to pick up the first, Adrian Martinez scrambled to his right and threw up a desperation pass toward the end zone.

That's when Graham made the interception — though by catching it he cost his team 21 yards as they then took over at their own 3-yard line instead of the 24.

The Sooners went three-and-out on the next possession and punted it back to Nebraska, which scored three plays later to make it a seven-point game.

Nebraska receiver Levi Falck — the aforementioned greyed-out opponent on the T-shirt — pointed that out in his own reply to Graham's tweet.

We're sure that won't matter to Sooner fans, though. Graham's tweet announcing the shirt got nearly 175 retweets and more than 1,100 likes.

After all, an interception T-shirt probably sells a lot better than a pass breakup T-shirt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert