Oklahoma DB puts one-handed interception against Nebraska on T-shirt

The NIL era has created a new opportunity for college football players — putting highlight plays on T-shirts.
That's what Oklahoma defensive back D.J. Graham did with the one-handed interception he made against Nebraska on Saturday. The T-shirt features an illustrated version of Graham skying up against a greyed-out opponent to make the grab.
If you're interested in wearing it — or in the case of Husker fans, perhaps burning it or donating it to charity — you can purchase it at BreakingT.com/DJG.
https://t.co/Q0pHuBM78X get your shirt now !! pic.twitter.com/K1aSBd4MPt— DJ Graham (@djgraham_) September 21, 2021
It was certainly a spectacular catch — just ignore the fact that Graham would have been better off batting the ball down.
The play came on fourth down with Nebraska trailing 23-9 and a little more than eight minutes left in the game. Needing 18 yards to pick up the first, Adrian Martinez scrambled to his right and threw up a desperation pass toward the end zone.
That's when Graham made the interception — though by catching it he cost his team 21 yards as they then took over at their own 3-yard line instead of the 24.
𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 18, 2021
🤯 @djgraham_ 🤯
📺 FOX | https://t.co/chy7Suvi7xpic.twitter.com/4lxzN9blfi
The Sooners went three-and-out on the next possession and punted it back to Nebraska, which scored three plays later to make it a seven-point game.
Nebraska receiver Levi Falck — the aforementioned greyed-out opponent on the T-shirt — pointed that out in his own reply to Graham's tweet.
We splitting the money since I let you catch that for the field position? https://t.co/WKBVOtv1QY pic.twitter.com/etoDjVLiP5— Levi Falck (@levifalck7) September 21, 2021
We're sure that won't matter to Sooner fans, though. Graham's tweet announcing the shirt got nearly 175 retweets and more than 1,100 likes.
After all, an interception T-shirt probably sells a lot better than a pass breakup T-shirt.