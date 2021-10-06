Old school with a new twist, Husker triple option baffling defenses

In recent weeks, Lubick said, Nebraska has built on its early success in the Fordham and Buffalo games with new formations and new personnel groupings. At Michigan State, Falck motioned from the short side of the field to the wide side out of a tight, three-wideout formation. A defensive end stayed home for the fake dive to Johnson while Martinez pressed a Spartan defensive back to choose between quarterback and receiver. Martinez pitched to Falck for a 12-yard gain. On Betts’ 83-yard run, the Bellevue West grad motioned from the short side of the field, but the option went right back to back the boundary, with tight end Travis Vokolek coming across the formation for a kick-out block.

Martinez usually carries out the keep portion of the play a long time. Not with Betts. After faking to Johnson on an outside zone, he pitched the ball almost immediately, and Betts, a race car in red coming out of a turn, zoomed away.

“We thought we knew exactly what they were doing,” Fitzgerald said, “and obviously we didn’t do a great enough job coaching it and teaching it and adjusting it in game to be able to take away the triple-option to the boundary when they brought the tight end back."