Oliver Martin unlikely to return from injury against Michigan State, Scott Frost says

Once kickoff arrives, Frost hopes the Huskers handle the energy in East Lansing better than they handled it in Norman. Nebraska committed four false start penalties against Oklahoma last week, and several players admitted that crowd noise played a factor.

“We’ve got to do a better job making sure that the noise doesn’t affect us,” Frost said. “Four false start penalties is too many.”

» Connor Culp will remain Nebraska’s first option at kicker against the Spartans. Frost said Culp kicked well during practice this week.

“We’ve got to trust him and let him go out and do his job,” Frost said,

» Frost hasn’t yet decided whether Daniel Cerni or Will Przystup will be Nebraska’s first-string punter Saturday. Both players are ready and punting well. Nebraska will choose a punter either Thursday or Friday.

» Cam Taylor-Britt did not return punts against Oklahoma. And in the last two weeks, Taylor-Britt allowed three receptions that resulted from mistimed attempts to jump the route.

Frost’s message to the team captain: Do less.