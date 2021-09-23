Oliver Martin unlikely to return from injury against Michigan State, Scott Frost says

LINCOLN — Scott Frost said wide receiver Oliver Martin is “getting close” to playing again.
Frost had his fingers crossed that Martin would return this week, but he said “it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”
Martin caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against Illinois but hasn't played since.
In other injury news, Javin Wright “could” miss the season after announcing Wednesday he had surgery to remove a blood clot. Frost said Wright is a “special” player who’s had some bad luck.
“We’re trying to get to the bottom of what’s going on with him,” Frost said. “He just hasn’t been able to get out of the starting blocks.”
Other notes from Frost’s press conference:
» Nebraska is excited to play under the lights against Michigan State. It’s not excited to wait in its hotel beforehand.
That’s the tradeoff with night games, Frost said. The atmosphere is “special,” but nobody likes sitting in their basic suite all day. So Frost said the players will “do something active” to prepare their bodies and hold meetings to prepare their minds.
Once kickoff arrives, Frost hopes the Huskers handle the energy in East Lansing better than they handled it in Norman. Nebraska committed four false start penalties against Oklahoma last week, and several players admitted that crowd noise played a factor.
“We’ve got to do a better job making sure that the noise doesn’t affect us,” Frost said. “Four false start penalties is too many.”
» Connor Culp will remain Nebraska’s first option at kicker against the Spartans. Frost said Culp kicked well during practice this week.
“We’ve got to trust him and let him go out and do his job,” Frost said,
» Frost hasn’t yet decided whether Daniel Cerni or Will Przystup will be Nebraska’s first-string punter Saturday. Both players are ready and punting well. Nebraska will choose a punter either Thursday or Friday.
» Cam Taylor-Britt did not return punts against Oklahoma. And in the last two weeks, Taylor-Britt allowed three receptions that resulted from mistimed attempts to jump the route.
Frost’s message to the team captain: Do less.
“I think he’s pressing just a little too much,” Frost said. “Sometimes that can lead to a couple bad plays. If he just does his job and stays within his role, the ball is going to to find him, he’s going to make a play.”