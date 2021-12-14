Omaha North grad Kevin Williams wanted respect. He's finally found it at Nebraska

“They love relating to him because of his personality,” Kevin Williams Sr. said. “And he knows that giving back helps the community be better. And that some people might need more help than others, they deserve to have a good life.”

Anyone who knows, Williams, then was shocked by what happened last summer when UNC suspended him after campus police found a loaded pistol of his in an unattended backpack in the football locker room. He had gone recreational shooting with teammates during the Fourth of July weekend, he said, and misplaced the gun before it resurfaced a month later. Campus authorities recognized it as a mistake and let him off with a warning.

Williams went through fall camp and was a starting tackle for the Bears at Colorado and Houston Baptist before he received an email from the university that almost gave him a panic attack. He was barred from campus through the spring of 2022, it said, leaving him no choice but to stay alone in his apartment for a month “in timeout, essentially” as the process played out. A UNC appeals board deemed the punishment too harsh and remanded the disciplinary action back to the dean of students, who instead added to it.