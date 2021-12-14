Omaha North grad Kevin Williams wanted respect. He's finally found it at Nebraska

The priorities for 22-year-old Kevin Williams Jr. are totally different.
Nebraska’s new 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive lineman chuckles when he considers how he evaluated college football programs as a teenaged senior at Omaha North. Rings and uniforms. Weather. Social-media edits. Anything he could do to get the attention of a big school, he would try.
Contrast that with this month, when the push of a button placed Williams in the transfer portal and kept his phone buzzing for days with calls from interested Power Five coaches. Offensive scheme — not color scheme — was a main factor. Instead of facilities, he wanted to shake hands with the staffers and learn what they expected from him.
“I thought my career was over,” Williams said. “It happened so fast, all I can do is thank God.”
Williams has done a lot of growing through five college years, living through the lows of a pandemic season and a lawsuit against his university as well as the highs of becoming a starter and transferring home to Nebraska.
But one standard has stuck with him from the beginning. Respect is a must.
Follow his football career through that lens, and all the moves come into focus. He spent a few weeks at Creighton Prep as a freshman, leaving when teammates he bulldozed in practice played ahead of him in games. He transferred out of Westside after two seasons when his coaches didn’t see him as a Division I college player. Recognition from local media and recruiting rankings often didn’t match what he was doing on the field.
Meanwhile, scouts at camps and combines around the country raved about the athletic two-way lineman with a big frame and the plus wingspan that has grown to more than 7 feet long. The constant disconnect sat heavy in the pit of his stomach.
“Growing up, it was really a lot of animosity toward Omaha, honestly,” Williams said. “It took a lot out of me mentally because it was like, ‘Does my home state really rock with me?’”
Williams spent his senior year at North and quickly landed his first offer from Wyoming. He thought he was going to Iowa — coaches told him he was No. 3 on their board and next up if two in-state prospects both didn’t commit. But each did, and the Hawkeyes connected Williams with Northern Colorado.
Nebraska coach Mike Riley and his staff wanted Williams to walk on but the teen wasn’t about to put that financial burden on himself or his family with four brothers — “Pops can’t just pay my bills; that would be selfish of me,” Williams said. UNC offered a scholarship and stuck with him as a late academic qualifier.
It turned out he hadn’t been taking the NCAA core classes needed to graduate at Westside. While fellow North seniors were enjoying late ins and early outs in the spring of 2017, Williams arrived before 8 a.m. and often left after 4 p.m. to catch up on classes. The motivation to play football helped him secure honor-roll recognition both semesters.
Williams was headed to Greeley, Colorado. But the biggest challenges were still ahead.
* * *
Williams didn’t play any football games in 2020. While teammates worked out privately amid pandemic shutdowns, he was in Omaha serving as one of the youngest contracted providers of mental health care in the state.
For about six months, Williams worked full-time with schizophrenics and other clients between the ages of 14-19 in a state ward. The job demands constant care, helping with everything from meals to correcting behavior to taking medication to transportation for school and appointments.
“Essentially we’re their parents when we’re on the clock,” Williams said. “A lot of them say it’s the best place they’ve been to, so I take a lot of pride in that. A lot of kids are making progress. I love seeing kids grow — we try to give them everything we can.”
It’s a family business, Williams likes to say. His father, Kevin Sr., has been a licensed mental health practitioner for 30 years. His stepmom and brother help too. The younger Williams still keeps in touch with some former patients. After all, relationships are a terrible thing to waste.
The idea that those kids will be able to watch Williams on TV during Nebraska games next year? That’s pretty cool.
“They love relating to him because of his personality,” Kevin Williams Sr. said. “And he knows that giving back helps the community be better. And that some people might need more help than others, they deserve to have a good life.”
Anyone who knows, Williams, then was shocked by what happened last summer when UNC suspended him after campus police found a loaded pistol of his in an unattended backpack in the football locker room. He had gone recreational shooting with teammates during the Fourth of July weekend, he said, and misplaced the gun before it resurfaced a month later. Campus authorities recognized it as a mistake and let him off with a warning.
Williams went through fall camp and was a starting tackle for the Bears at Colorado and Houston Baptist before he received an email from the university that almost gave him a panic attack. He was barred from campus through the spring of 2022, it said, leaving him no choice but to stay alone in his apartment for a month “in timeout, essentially” as the process played out. A UNC appeals board deemed the punishment too harsh and remanded the disciplinary action back to the dean of students, who instead added to it.
Williams sued, and a federal judge eventually sided with him. But the damage had been done. Administration had “showed their hand,” Williams said. And even though his team and the athletic department backed him throughout with a parade of character references, he didn’t feel wanted by the people in charge. He entered the transfer portal Dec. 3 shortly after the verdict came down.
“Now I’m cleared,” Williams said. “I’m good, nothing on my record and I’m glad to be here at Nebraska.”
* * *
Williams likes to say he was born a lineman. By the time he was 2 or 3, only adult diapers fit him.
He started playing tackle football by the time he was seven — always playing up an age group — and grew up learning toughness and love of the game competing in the North Omaha club circuits. A childhood in soccer, basketball and taekwondo meant he already had good footwork, and he trained with former NFL player Tyree Wagner on technique on offense and defense as he approached high school.
Now Williams brings a strong on-paper resume to Nebraska. The left-hander has 22 games of FCS experience (19 starts), as both a tackle and guard. He’s been a team captain and has two years of remaining eligibility.
The anecdotal stuff, though, is just as compelling. He’s athletic enough to do cartwheels at 380 pounds and explode off the line — he expects to be even more of a force when he drops 20 more pounds to get to 330. And when he’s not working on his master’s degree in mental health counseling, he’s looking to rumble in the trenches.
“I like to run at you; I like to be aggressive,” Williams said. “I love pancakes. I love being physical. And, really, I love running the ball. I’m good at pass protections, but my M.O. is to run the ball. I like to get down and get dirty and get in the fight.”
Nebraska coaches recognized all of it, Williams said. Scott Frost told him the Huskers missed on him once — and it wouldn’t happen again. He could be an immediate factor at tackle or the interior within what will be a revamped O-line with a new position coach in Donovan Raiola.
Williams and his family appreciate the irony: This time, home is where the respect is.
“I feel great he has an opportunity to represent his home state,” Williams Sr. said. “I feel great he’s getting acknowledged here versus feeling he was getting more appreciation away from the state. The timing happens for a reason.”
