Omaha's best led Huskers past Minnesota, but bigger tests remained in 1970 season

Luckily for the Gophers, the lopsided affair faded quickly in the local conversation with the ongoing Twins-Orioles baseball playoff series and ahead of the next day’s Vikings-Packers bout.

The Huskers rushed for 240 yards in all, much of that up the middle of the field. Minnesota had lined up its ends wide, anticipating end-arounds and looking to generate a quarterback rush against NU’s efficient deep-passing attack. Devaney considered the performance a win in nearly every facet. It marked the program’s best start since 1965, though the coach still wasn’t convinced Nebraska had a great team.

“It’s too early to tell,” Devaney said. “It has a chance to continue to improve and then we’ll be able to tell more about that.”

Wrote the Minneapolis Tribune: “They were just as big as the Gophers, much stronger and infinitely faster.”

Meanwhile, the talk turned back to Missouri, which had beaten Minnesota 34-12 two weeks earlier. Gophers coach Murray Warmath said he had nothing to gain by comparing the Big Eight schools, even though one clearly stood out in his mind.

“I have a very definite feeling about which one is best,” Warmath said. “But I won’t be quoted on it except off the record. Next week will tell.”