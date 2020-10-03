Omaha's best led Huskers past Minnesota, but bigger tests remained in 1970 season

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
If ever there was a trap game, this was it.
Minnesota wanted to end a lengthy drought against Nebraska so badly it posted a sign on its locker-room door before the 1:30 p.m. kickoff asking players how they would fare against “the Big 8’s best.” Their run defense, they insisted all week from Minneapolis, was finally good enough to hang with Big Red’s bruising ground attack.
Talk around Lincoln, meanwhile, centered on the upcoming Big Eight slate in the days following the shutout of Army. How about Colorado putting an end to a 31-game unbeaten streak by Joe Paterno and Penn State? Did you see league co-favorite Missouri drop a 37-14 stunner to Air Force? How good is Iowa State after an easy early schedule?
The anticipation wasn’t just from fans. In a World-Herald poll that 53 Nebraska players participated in, the consensus was that USC and Missouri would be their toughest opponents of the year, and 13 thought the Tigers would be the most difficult. The group voted Mizzou as NU’s foremost rival, ahead of Oklahoma.
Missouri, which beat Big Red and shared the league title with the Huskers a year earlier, was up next. But first Nebraska had to muster enough enthusiasm to head north and help coach Bob Devaney earn yet another win over a Big Ten school. It was an annual ritual for Devaney, who was 8-0 against that conference in his first eight years at Nebraska.
The No. 6 Huskers (2-0-1) arrived in Minneapolis as 9.5-point favorites. Publicly, Devaney worried about the Gopher defense — “This year they seem to be pretty good,” he said — and whether Nebraska could reignite the intensity it played with against USC.
Privately, players weren’t concerned. Both quarterbacks, Jerry Tagge and Van Brownson, were healthy after ailing the first two games. Receiver Guy “The Fly” Ingles was held out of the starting lineup a week earlier against Army but was fully healthy now.
“We’ll beat these guys 34-7,” NU center Doug Dumler predicted to Tagge the morning of the game. Unlike the final score, he turned out to be awfully close.
Nebraska 35, Minnesota 10
The Huskers had raided Big Ten country for talent for years under Devaney, a Michigan native. That season Nebraska had 27 varsity players from the league footprint that included three from Minnesota.
But on a sunny, blustery afternoon, it was the Omaha guys who stole the headlines.
Jerry Murtaugh, a senior linebacker from North High School, led the Blackshirts with 10 solo tackles. Running back Joe Orduna, from Central, carried 14 times for 70 yards. Electric sophomore receiver Johnny Rodgers made four grabs for 66 yards and toted four times for 27.
The real star, though, was Ingles. The 5-foot-8, 159-pound senior didn’t have any big offers out of Omaha Westside — and might not have gotten one from Nebraska if not for a big game against Rodgers’ Tech High team years earlier. Ingles caught five passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota.
With NU already up 14-7 in the first quarter, Tagge rolled right and pitched to Orduna, who threw into the teeth of a 23-mph wind. The ball hung seemingly forever as the wide-open Ingles waited for the 14-yard score.
“Oh, pardon me for laughing, but that was just that funny,” Nebraska play-by-play man Lyell Bremser said on the call.
Added color analyst David Blackwell: “I tell you, that’s the worst-thrown pass I’ve ever seen in my life. It kind of reminds you that the pheasant season opens in Nebraska on Nov. 7.”
Nebraska bagged touchdowns on drives of 77, 80 and 34 yards in the first quarter and led 28-10 into the fourth. Ingles capped the day by beating a defender on a curl route in the front of the end zone as Tagge found him for a 3-yard finish. Another Nebraska native, Jeff Kinney (McCook), logged game-bests with 21 carries for 91 yards.
Luckily for the Gophers, the lopsided affair faded quickly in the local conversation with the ongoing Twins-Orioles baseball playoff series and ahead of the next day’s Vikings-Packers bout.
The Huskers rushed for 240 yards in all, much of that up the middle of the field. Minnesota had lined up its ends wide, anticipating end-arounds and looking to generate a quarterback rush against NU’s efficient deep-passing attack. Devaney considered the performance a win in nearly every facet. It marked the program’s best start since 1965, though the coach still wasn’t convinced Nebraska had a great team.
“It’s too early to tell,” Devaney said. “It has a chance to continue to improve and then we’ll be able to tell more about that.”
Wrote the Minneapolis Tribune: “They were just as big as the Gophers, much stronger and infinitely faster.”
Meanwhile, the talk turned back to Missouri, which had beaten Minnesota 34-12 two weeks earlier. Gophers coach Murray Warmath said he had nothing to gain by comparing the Big Eight schools, even though one clearly stood out in his mind.
“I have a very definite feeling about which one is best,” Warmath said. “But I won’t be quoted on it except off the record. Next week will tell.”
Nebraska had passed its nonconference schedule without a loss and was still very much in the national picture. Now the Big Eight gauntlet was about to begin.
