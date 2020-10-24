Omar Manning and two defenders not active for Huskers for Ohio State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two key defenders and a wide receiver are notably absent for Nebraska as the Huskers close in on the season opener against Ohio State.
Inside linebacker Luke Reimer — a former walk-on from Lincoln North Star who earned a scholarship this fall — and junior college transfer defensive lineman Jordon Riley weren’t among NU players warming up. Riley did make the trip but was not dressed in uniform, according to the Husker Sports Network.
Juco transfer receiver Omar Manning was not seen in Columbus. Scott Frost indicated this week might not travel to face the Buckeyes.
Nebraska didn’t release a customary travel roster for the 74 players who made the trip to Ohio Stadium. But judging by warmups, The World-Herald confirmed those inside the Horseshoe.
The team brought four quarterbacks in Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker.
Other somewhat notable players to make the trip are freshman running back Marvin Scott and walk-on running back Cooper Jewett, who received buzz in fall camp. Long snappers at the Horseshoe are Cameron Pieper and Cade Mueller while kickers are Tyler Crawford (kickoffs) and Connor Culp (placekicker).
More pregame notes from Columbus:
» The first skill group in warmups featured Adrian Martinez (QB), Dedrick Mills (running back) and receivers Kade Warner, Wan’Dale Robinson and Levi Falck.
» Nick Henrich worked with outside linebackers on the field. Coaches indicated the Omaha Burke grad has been taking reps at both inside and outside ‘backer.
» Culp booted multiple kicks through the uprights from 47 yards out with relative ease in warmups. While working on extra points, the snapper was Pieper and the holder was punter William Przystup.
» Senior JoJo Domann warmed up with the defensive backs. He has been an outside linebacker for much of the fall and last season.
» Nebraska parents are sitting around the 20-yard line on the enclosed side of the stadium in socially-distanced pods. No other fans are allowed in the stadium, which features fan cutouts scattered throughout.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
