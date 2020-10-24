Omar Manning and two defenders not active for Huskers for Ohio State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two key defenders and a wide receiver are notably absent for Nebraska as the Huskers close in on the season opener against Ohio State.

Inside linebacker Luke Reimer — a former walk-on from Lincoln North Star who earned a scholarship this fall — and junior college transfer defensive lineman Jordon Riley weren’t among NU players warming up. Riley did make the trip but was not dressed in uniform, according to the Husker Sports Network.

Juco transfer receiver Omar Manning was not seen in Columbus. Scott Frost indicated this week might not travel to face the Buckeyes.

Nebraska didn’t release a customary travel roster for the 74 players who made the trip to Ohio Stadium. But judging by warmups, The World-Herald confirmed those inside the Horseshoe.

The team brought four quarterbacks in Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker.

Other somewhat notable players to make the trip are freshman running back Marvin Scott and walk-on running back Cooper Jewett, who received buzz in fall camp. Long snappers at the Horseshoe are Cameron Pieper and Cade Mueller while kickers are Tyler Crawford (kickoffs) and Connor Culp (placekicker).

More pregame notes from Columbus: