Omar Manning's first Husker TD took longer than expected, but now he has a moment to 'cherish'

NORMAN, Okla. — Omar Manning streaked across the field, jumped, then squeezed Adrian Martinez’s pass tight as he landed in the end zone.
When Manning stood up, he clenched his fists and pulled his arms down, the referee’s gesture for a catch. He’d waited a long time to signal this one.
“That taught me a lot last year — sitting out,” Manning said after his first Division I touchdown. “I wish it never would’ve happened, but now I’m more appreciative of it. Moments like this, I just cherish them.”
Manning’s first touchdown at Nebraska came when the Huskers needed it most. They trailed Oklahoma by 14 with 5:38 remaining, and they needed someone to deliver a big play. They needed someone Martinez could trust.
Manning only fit one of those categories last season, which is why he spent most of it watching his teammates instead of playing alongside them. Nebraska had questions about Manning’s availability before he played a game.
Coach Scott Frost said last preseason that Manning, the nation’s top junior college recruit in 2019, was missing practices due to “health and personal issues.” Eleven days before Nebraska opened the 2020 season against Ohio State, Frost didn’t know whether Manning would be available.
“When Omar’s been out there, he’s been really good,” Frost said last October. “We need him out there more consistently if he’s going to help us the way we expect him to, and hope that he will.”
Manning couldn’t fulfill Frost’s expectations (or hopes) last season. He appeared in one game and caught zero passes. The Huskers’ receivers, which only had one player accumulate more than 150 yards receiving yards, felt his absence.
Against Oklahoma, they felt his presence. Manning caught both of his targets for 52 yards, including the 21-yard touchdown the Huskers badly needed. Martinez called Manning a “dynamic playmaker.” And Manning, a Texas native who started his college career at TCU, celebrated in front of his home state’s football enemy. He’d been looking forward to playing the Sooners from the moment he saw them on Nebraska’s schedule.
“That’s one you check off,” Manning said. “Just in general because it’s Oklahoma, and then (because it’s) a Big 12 opponent. I know a lot of guys on their sideline, I know a lot of their coaches. It was a nostalgic feeling to be back.”
Against the Sooners, Manning remembered how it felt to realize his talent. The Huskers trust him more after he spent this offseason studying Nebraska’s playbook. When Manning first arrived in Lincoln, he’d never seen a system so intricate. One year later, his grasp on it is “night and day” from where it started.
"There’s nothing they can put out there (that) I don't know," Manning said. "That feels good."
Manning’s year on the bench taught him patience, but he’s tired of waiting. The touchdown he caught Saturday proves he’s ready to help Nebraska’s offense expand its ceiling. In his mind, only injuries, like the one he suffered against Buffalo last week, can keep him off the field.
Even then, Manning is determined to ice, heat and train his way into the Huskers’ rotation. Manning said he’s still playing through the injury he suffered last week. In football, no one is ever 100 percent.
But after a year away from the end zone, Manning found it again Saturday. And if you ask him, he won’t let injuries — or anything else — keep him away that long again.
“If I can go, I’m going,” Manning said. “No question.”