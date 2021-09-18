Omar Manning's first Husker TD took longer than expected, but now he has a moment to 'cherish'

NORMAN, Okla. — Omar Manning streaked across the field, jumped, then squeezed Adrian Martinez’s pass tight as he landed in the end zone.

When Manning stood up, he clenched his fists and pulled his arms down, the referee’s gesture for a catch. He’d waited a long time to signal this one.

“That taught me a lot last year — sitting out,” Manning said after his first Division I touchdown. “I wish it never would’ve happened, but now I’m more appreciative of it. Moments like this, I just cherish them.”

Manning’s first touchdown at Nebraska came when the Huskers needed it most. They trailed Oklahoma by 14 with 5:38 remaining, and they needed someone to deliver a big play. They needed someone Martinez could trust.

Manning only fit one of those categories last season, which is why he spent most of it watching his teammates instead of playing alongside them. Nebraska had questions about Manning’s availability before he played a game.

Coach Scott Frost said last preseason that Manning, the nation’s top junior college recruit in 2019, was missing practices due to “health and personal issues.” Eleven days before Nebraska opened the 2020 season against Ohio State, Frost didn’t know whether Manning would be available.