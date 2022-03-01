On a young Nebraska defense, Barrett Ruud has 'old guys' asking all the right questions

LINCOLN — In this rapidly changing college football world, where players and coaches migrate like trick-or-treaters, there’s comfort in seeing the following four letters.

Ruud.

That name represents so much Nebraska football tradition. Continuity. Consistency. Tom Ruud dominated at linebacker in the 1970s. Barrett and Bo shined in the 2000s. Now Barrett coaches Husker linebackers. You know all that. Of course you do.

But this spring Ruud’s roots stand out more than ever. Everywhere you look on the Husker football roster, there’s uncertainty and instability. Fresh faces attempting to learn each other’s names and personalities, strengths and weaknesses.

Everywhere except Ruud’s inside linebackers room, which still looks and feels very much like vintage Nebraska.

“I’ve got old guys,” Ruud said Monday.

It should pay off in 2022 with one of Nebraska’s strongest position groups. Ruud’s top two started every game last season, both ranking top 10 in the conference in tackles. Luke Reimer, a former walk-on from Lincoln, led Big Red with 108. Nick Henrich, the pride of Omaha Burke, produced 99. They’re back for their fourth Husker seasons.

“Those guys are so tuned in to how I want things done,” Ruud said. “They’re so tuned in to their details and habits. If something happens, before I can say it, they say it. ... So you go into the room, it’s like doctorate-level classes. They can ask questions that kinda stimulate my mind a little bit, which is fun.”

The best part? Reimer and Henrich resemble graduate assistants for younger players like freshman Ernest Hausmann. It’s one thing for veterans to know what they're doing, it’s another thing to explain it to someone else. Teaching backups, Ruud said, is a great way for starters to improve.

The model should sound familiar. This is how Nebraska did things for 40 years under Bob Devaney, Tom Osborne and Frank Solich.

When Ruud joined the Huskers as a blue-chip recruit in 2001, the middle linebacker ahead of him was redshirt senior Jamie Burrow, who’d waited four years for his opportunity to start. Such a scenario in today’s landscape sounds impractical.

“Continuity is going to be hard,” Scott Frost said Monday. “That is just the way college football is moving. You are going to have to do a great job as a coaching staff every year plugging in some new pieces and teaching guys a lot faster.”

Ruud misses the old days of player development. Ideally, he said, “You recruit a guy and you know he’s here for five years. ...

“I grew up like most kids in Nebraska going to spring games and understanding who the third-team redshirt linebackers and defensive ends were.”

It’ll likely never be that way again, Ruud said. “But I don’t like being the old, disgruntled man. I’m not going to do that. You gotta live in the present, too.”

And the present looks pretty good.

Ruud’s backups include a pair of 22-year-old seniors, Eteva Mauga-Clements and Chris Kolarevic, fourth-year sophomore Garrett Snodgrass and a bevy of young guys.

But optimism rests on the starting tandem.

Henrich, who’s missed previous springs because of injuries, has a chance to build strength. He’s already a natural, instinctive playmaker, Ruud said.

Reimer will miss most — if not all — of spring practice recovering from a surgery, but the Huskers expect him back in the summer. His explosiveness — 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical — makes him a “pretty freaky athlete,” Ruud said.

Like their coach, Henrich and Reimer feel a personal responsibility to turn Nebraska around.

“They have that pride of playing for their home state,” Ruud said. “It’s not something you think about every single day, but I think it does serve a purpose, especially when you become more and more of a leader. ...

“It reflects on how hard they work. It reflects on how they hold guys accountable. It reflects on how they spend their extra time helping guys.”

Those in-state roots made last year’s 3-9 season even tougher to endure.

In coaching, Ruud said, there’s a saying: “The tape tells the story.” It didn’t in 2021. “You can look at the Michigan State game, we didn’t give up a first down. This is good, this is good, this is good. Then you look at the scoreboard, 'Oh, what just happened here?'

“It was unique. But at the same time, everything is a learning experience. You can’t look at it as unlucky. You have to look at it as 4-5 plays you have to fix. You have to find those plays. And it’s a whole year of work to find those plays.”

The locker room could’ve ruptured last year without strong defensive leadership. Ruud is thankful for “high-character guys” who didn’t point fingers. They showed up every Monday willing to start fresh.

The priorities for 2022 include becoming more “ball aware” and improving takeaways. Ruud also wants a better distribution of snaps. With so many close games and critical moments, Ruud leaned on his starters too much last year, he said. Henrich and Reimer got tired late in the season.

“In this conference, as physical as it is, as many reps as we’re going to take, you have to take enough (plays) off of your top guys to make sure they’re fresh for the home stretch.”

For now, they focus on the basics, Henrich said. Building chemistry. Shedding blocks. Finishing tackles.

Inside linebackers won’t get much attention at the spring game, but that’s a sign of strength, not weakness. At least for now, Ruud is fighting off the modern realities of college football in favor of traditional player development.

“There’s going to be transfers that might pop up,” Ruud said. “But I hope I always have one of those ‘old-school Nebraska’ rooms where guys work their way through a system.”

