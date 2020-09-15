On hot mic, Nebraska president hints at return of Husker and Big Ten football

When asked if the Big Ten was scheduled to announce the return of football Tuesday evening, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said he didn't know.

According to a UNL spokesperson, "When there is any news to share or confirm regarding any Big Ten board decision, it will be announced by the Big Ten. Chancellor Green and A.D. Moos will comment at that time.”

Also on Tuesday, University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who is on the Big Ten COP/C, said the conference postponed football over concerns about effective contact tracing and the potential for athletes who had the virus to develop heart inflammation.

"Once we have answers to that and to some of those issues and things, that we have ways to deal with them effectively, we will try and plan a delayed season," Blank said. Her comments came during a Congressional hearing related to federal oversight of name, image, likeness compensation for the NCAA.

The decision to return to competition would come roughly one month after the Big Ten COP/C voted 11-3 to postpone all fall sports, including football. At the time of the decision, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren cited too many medical uncertainties and the amateur status of student-athletes as driving factors. Shortly after the Big Ten voted to postpone in August, the Pac-12 followed suit.