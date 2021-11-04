Once hot commodities, Scott Frost and mentor Chip Kelly now facing similar struggles

LINCOLN — The dominoes fell so fast with so many big-name programs who signed big-name coaches to big-time contracts.
If ever a spin on the college football coaching carousel seemed destined to produce big success, the Class of 2018 — largely hired in late 2017 — appeared to be the one, if only because of the Power Five teams involved.
Texas A&M. Florida State. Florida. Both Power Five programs in the states of Arizona, Oregon and Mississippi. Tennessee. Arkansas. UCLA. And of course, Nebraska, which hired Scott Frost.
“We got the pick of the litter,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said at the time.
As frustrating as Frost’s tenure has been, he’s at least not the runt of the litter. Six of the 13 coaches have already been fired. One, Arkansas’ Chad Morris, lost all 14 of his SEC games and was fired in Year 2 after a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky.
Of the remaining seven, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher have produced considerable scoreboard improvements over the men they replaced and appear to be comfortably returning for Year 5. Another, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, has injected life into the program but attracted NCAA attention for potential recruiting violations.
And then there are three — Dan Mullen, Chip Kelly and Frost — who were initially candidates for the Florida job. Mullen got it. Kelly settled in at UCLA. Frost landed where everyone expected — at his alma mater.
Mullen — 33-13 in Gainesville — has lost seven of his last 11 and did a 30-minute Tuesday evening interview with the Orlando Sentinel just to quiet the noise around his job status. Still, he’s won 72% of his games at Florida.
Kelly and Frost — mentor and pupil at Oregon — have not. They’ve posted nearly identical losing records.
Kelly is 15-25 with the Bruins. Frost is 15-26 with the Huskers. Even if ESPN’s Football Power Index indicates both teams are among the 45 best in 2021, fans and media have grown increasingly restless with performances that fall short.
The latest for Kelly was a scathing Los Angeles Times column that suggested the coach — who got UCLA into the rankings for three weeks this season — was “fleecing” the school of money.
“Kelly can’t be allowed to further sully a decaying brand,” the Times columnist concluded.
UCLA had just lost by 20 to Utah in large part because quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson — DTR to Bruin fans — was hurt again. That’s not uncommon. In the four years Thompson-Robinson has been a starter, he didn’t appear at all in six games and barely appeared in two others. UCLA finished 1-5 in those.
Sound familiar Husker fans? It should.
DTR was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class, according to Rivals. Adrian Martinez was No. 7.
Minus a small stretch of UCLA games in 2018, when Kelly used Michigan graduate-transfer Wilton Speight, he and Frost have largely rolled with their initial recruits in the duration of their tenures. DTR even warmed up Saturday night before being deemed unavailable. Martinez did something similar in the 2019 Indiana game.
“I don’t have any answers to the crystal ball, so we will see how the week goes and how our training session goes and then we’ll get ready,” Kelly said after the loss.
In part because he’s run the ball 159 more times, Martinez has been more prolific — 76 total touchdowns, 10,110 total yards — than Thompson-Robinson, but the effect has often been the same.
Nebraska, 3-6, has played the harder schedule in 2021. UCLA at 5-4 has a better record. The Bruins have beaten three ranked teams in Kelly’s tenure, while NU has played far more good teams to close games. Each program has five one-score wins since 2018 while Frost has lost 18 one-score contests and Kelly has dropped nine.
The similarities don’t end there:
» NU and UCLA struggled mightily on defense at the outset of Frost and Kelly’s tenures. While Nebraska’s defense has turned a corner, and is regarded as a strength, Bruin defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro — a friend and mentor to current Husker D-coordinator Erik Chinander — has come under fire for a defense that is 81st in points allowed per game and 80th in yards allowed per play. Azzinaro hasn’t spoken to the media in four years.
“Just because he doesn’t talk to you doesn’t mean there’s not a level of accountability,” Kelly said when pressed multiple times by the Times columnist about his defensive coordinator’s media policy. Kelly eventually said he’s ultimately in charge of “everything,” including the food.
» Both had massive roster turnover after they took the job. Kelly had, according to the Times, 63 players leave between his hiring and mid-October 2019. Based on World-Herald research, roughly 40 scholarship players — including those who entered the NFL draft rather than return to NU — left the Huskers before the 2020 season.
» Both entered 2021 with poor turnover margins through the first three seasons — Nebraska was minus-13 while UCLA was minus-9. The Bruins (plus-4) have been better than the Huskers (plus-1) in 2021.
» Kelly has been better against the Pac-12 (13-18) than Frost has been against the Big Ten (10-22), but the underlying issue remains: Both coaches have 15 wins. Both have been reliant on inconsistent quarterback play. Both have failed to sustain consistent momentum against league peers. And both have surprised the fans and media with their inability to do so.
“Wins need to happen,” Frost said Monday. “We have to win. The wins take care of everything and despite all the improvement that I’ve seen that part hasn’t improved. We’ve had a tough schedule and played some really good teams, but we’ve got to get them done. We’ve got to get them done. That’s the nature of the business.”