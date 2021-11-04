Once hot commodities, Scott Frost and mentor Chip Kelly now facing similar struggles

“Just because he doesn’t talk to you doesn’t mean there’s not a level of accountability,” Kelly said when pressed multiple times by the Times columnist about his defensive coordinator’s media policy. Kelly eventually said he’s ultimately in charge of “everything,” including the food.

» Both had massive roster turnover after they took the job. Kelly had, according to the Times, 63 players leave between his hiring and mid-October 2019. Based on World-Herald research, roughly 40 scholarship players — including those who entered the NFL draft rather than return to NU — left the Huskers before the 2020 season.

» Both entered 2021 with poor turnover margins through the first three seasons — Nebraska was minus-13 while UCLA was minus-9. The Bruins (plus-4) have been better than the Huskers (plus-1) in 2021.

» Kelly has been better against the Pac-12 (13-18) than Frost has been against the Big Ten (10-22), but the underlying issue remains: Both coaches have 15 wins. Both have been reliant on inconsistent quarterback play. Both have failed to sustain consistent momentum against league peers. And both have surprised the fans and media with their inability to do so.