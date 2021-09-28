One area of Husker success? Third-down offense

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offense has given up sacks and struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone. Those are weaknesses.
But its third-down offense is a considerable strength. The Huskers convert 46.34% of their third downs into first downs, a rate that ranks third in the Big Ten and 37th nationally. Should NU stay on that pace, it’ll have its highest conversion rate since joining the Big Ten.
What’s going right on third down? Nebraska is generally “staying ahead of the sticks” to get manageable third downs, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.
“Our quarterback has done a great job on third down, knowing where to go with the ball, and he’s made some plays with his feet on third down too that have extended drives,” Lubick said of Adrian Martinez. “I think it’s a combination of that, getting some manageable third downs, and it was a big emphasis in the summertime, because we needed to improve that statistic."
More quick hits from Tuesday's interviews with coaches and players:
» Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said Nebraska is using a righty/lefty approach with punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup — kind of like MLB pitchers — and will continue to do so.
» Tight ends coach Sean Beckton — who coaches the kick and punt returners — said when Samori Touré let Michigan State’s first punt of the game sail over his head, NU coaches had him move back his starting point. Touré was then uncomfortable moving up to field punts, so Nebraska lost perhaps 100 yards in hidden yardage because of it.
» The Blackshirts could face multiple quarterbacks Saturday. Northwestern has played three extensively — Hunter Johnson, Ryan Hilinski and Andrew Marty — and coach Pat Fitzgerald has never hesitated to play as many quarterbacks as needed to win a game. Johnson and Hilinski are pocket passers. Marty, who got hurt in the Duke game, is more of single-wing, zone-read runner. Marty has run 26 more times than he’s thrown passes in his career.
“At the end of the day it’s always about us, but we’ll definitely have some keys and tells about what quarterback’s in the game,” inside linebacker Nick Henrich said.
» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Northwestern uses a lot of motions and shifts to get a defense off guard.
» Chinander said his defense won’t point fingers at the offense or special teams, but instead wants to export its culture to those units.
» Beckton said Thomas Fidone, who tore his ACL in the spring, could still play in four games this season.
