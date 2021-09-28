One area of Husker success? Third-down offense

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offense has given up sacks and struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone. Those are weaknesses.

But its third-down offense is a considerable strength. The Huskers convert 46.34% of their third downs into first downs, a rate that ranks third in the Big Ten and 37th nationally. Should NU stay on that pace, it’ll have its highest conversion rate since joining the Big Ten.

What’s going right on third down? Nebraska is generally “staying ahead of the sticks” to get manageable third downs, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said.

“Our quarterback has done a great job on third down, knowing where to go with the ball, and he’s made some plays with his feet on third down too that have extended drives,” Lubick said of Adrian Martinez. “I think it’s a combination of that, getting some manageable third downs, and it was a big emphasis in the summertime, because we needed to improve that statistic."

More quick hits from Tuesday's interviews with coaches and players:

» Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said Nebraska is using a righty/lefty approach with punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup — kind of like MLB pitchers — and will continue to do so.