One big hit 50 years ago defined the Nebraska-Missouri football rivalry

Perhaps the greatest, fiercest games in the series occurred in the late ’70s and early ’80s, when Mizzou had skill players — Phil Bradley, James Wilder and Kellen Winslow — who could match Nebraska’s talent, and Missouri coach Warren Powers, a former NU player and a defensive backs coach on the 1970 team, had a little extra motivation each time the Victory Bell was on the line.

The 1979 game — a 23-20 Husker victory in which Redwine got hurt and Powers swore off a tie to go for a win on the final play — is one of the forgotten classics in the rivalry’s history.

“Anybody back in Nebraska not happy with this win doesn’t know what happened down here,” coach Tom Osborne said after that one. Nebraska would win the next 23 in the series.

But in 1970, when Osborne was still the offensive coordinator and Missouri represented the second ranked opponent on Nebraska’s schedule, the rivalry wasn’t up to its neck in hatred. At least, the players don’t recall it that way.

“It was more of a respect thing, because I don’t remember any trash talk,” said Mike “Red” Beran, an offensive lineman on the team. “They just lined up and clobbered ya.”