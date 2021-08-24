 Skip to main content
One Husker running back will get most of the carries. But who will it be?
FOOTBALL

Huskers react to upcoming season opener

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday that Nebraska still seeks a single running back to take the “bulk of the load” in Saturday’s game against Illinois. Lubick intimated that the Huskers have identified a starter but won’t name him yet.

Lubick said that player can take anywhere from 20 to 26 carries. Running backs coach Ryan Held said whoever starts Saturday may not be the guy who starts later in the season. Production will count.

“We’re going to trot out the running back, whoever that is, and that guy, he may be the starter the rest of the year, half the year, who knows,” Held said.

More quick hits from Tuesday's interviews with players and coaches:

» Another ongoing position battle is the starting corner spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark are “fighting it out” for the job, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander indicated that defensive backs coach Travis Fisher would prefer to rotate corners if and when he can.

» Lubick said NU quarterback Adrian Martinez improved his body over the summer to the point he never gets tired in camp and “pushes the tempo” in practices.

» Receiver Oliver Martin has not missed a single practice rep since his arrival last year, Lubick said.

» Chinander said NU coaches have watched film of Appalachian State’s offense, among others, to get a feel for what Illinois might do. Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen worked at Appalachian State last season, and at Missouri, East Carolina, Louisiana Tech and Marshall since 2010.

» Punter Daniel Cerni has been making progress now that he has a fuller understanding of the game, according to kicker Connor Culp. The Australian arrived last summer knowing virtually nothing about American football.

“He was wanting to run with the tight ends,” Culp said. “You’re here to punt the ball, don’t overcomplicate things.”

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

